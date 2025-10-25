'Man hasn’t changed much”: Shah Rukh Khan brings his timeless magic back to the big screen ahead of 60th birthday

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is all set to celebrate his 60th birthday in true cinematic style — with a film festival dedicated to his iconic career. The Shah Rukh Khan Film Festival will kick off on October 31, bringing some of his most-loved films back to the big screen across India and select international markets.

The actor, who recently won the National Award for his performance in Jawan, took to Instagram to share the news along with a nostalgic note. Reflecting on his journey, SRK wrote,

“Some of my previous films are coming back to theatres. The man in them hasn’t changed much — just the hair... and a little more handsome.”

The festival, organised by PVR INOX in association with Yash Raj Films International, will screen classics including Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Dil Se, Devdas, Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om, and Jawan.

The special retrospective will run for two weeks across 75 cinemas in 30 cities in India, while audiences in the Middle East, North America, the UK, Europe, and Australia can also join in the celebrations through YRF’s international release.

In a statement shared earlier, Shah Rukh expressed his gratitude, saying,

“Cinema has always been my home, and seeing these films return to the big screen feels like a beautiful reunion. These movies aren’t just my stories — they belong to the audience that has lovingly embraced them for over 33 years.”

Internet reacts Netizens couldn't contain their joy after hearing the news. A user wrote, “Can’t wait for the SRK film festival.”

Another user commented, "The "a little more handsome" claim will definitely require multiple re-watches, for scientific purposes, of course. Though, we suspect the real constant here is the 'T&C Apply' – even for timeless charm."

“Thank you for this wonderful return gift, will be so seated, cannot wait to watch these wonderful films in theatres,” the third user wrote.

“Woww that's a great festival,” the fourth user wrote.

“Love you king khan,” the fifth wrote.