Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu box office day 4: Chiranjeevi's film hits ₹100 cr, beats The Raja Saab

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu box office collection day 4: After a long gap, superstar Chiranjeevi is back in Telugu films with the latest release, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu. Also starring Nayanthara, the film was released on the occasion of Makar Sankranthi. Although it has received mixed reviews, the comedy film has now joined the ₹100 crore club in India with the Pongal boost.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu box office collection day 4 According to the industry tracker Sacnilk, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu earned ₹22 crore net on day 4. It marks a slight growth from its previous day's earnings as the film had collected ₹19.5 crore from domestic markets. The total India net collections now come to ₹101.85 crore.

Advertisement

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu box office collection day wise Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu saw a strong start at the box office despite mixed reviews of Chiranjeevi's film. It collected ₹9.35 crore from paid previews, followed by ₹32.25 crore on the opening day. However, the film saw its first dip in earnings on day 2, collecting almost 40% less with ₹18.75 crore. On day 3, the film stabilised with a haul of ₹19.5 crore. The Pongal celebration further improved the film's revenue at the ticket window as the earnings crossed the ₹100 crore mark in just 4 days.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu outperforms The Raja Saab The Chiranjeevi-starrer is performing better than Prabhas' horror-comedy, The Raja Saab. Although The Raja Saab crossed the ₹100 crore mark in just day 3, on 15 January, the film raked in ₹5.65 crore net, marking ₹16.35 crore less, which is about 74% lower than Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu.

Advertisement

Interestingly, both films marks the return of the two stars in their ‘vintage’ avatars in the Telugu film industry. Going by the latest box office numbers Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is easily the preferred choice over The Raja Saab among the audience.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu occupancy rates In terms of occupancy on day 4, the film witnessed morning shows at 52.46% occupancy. It saw a sharp jump by the afternoon, when theatres filled up to 86.03%. The momentum continued til the evening shows at 86.81%. The night shows remained at 78.57%, marking a slight dip in the crowd.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu shows In terms of regions with the highest number of screenings, Hyderabad dominated with 556 shows. Bengaluru followed with 410 shows, while Vijayawada and Vizag-Visakhapatnam recorded 125 and 128 screenings respectively. Chennai had 97 shows in Telugu, Guntur had 63 and Mumbai had 54.

Advertisement

About Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is directed by Anil Ravipudi of Bhagavanth Kesari fame. It also stars Venkatesh.

Watch trailer:

The film is backed by Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela under the banner of Shine Screens and Gold Box Entertainments. It is presented by Smt. Archana .