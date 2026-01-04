Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu trailer out: Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara team up for Anil Ravipudi’s Sankranthi entertainer

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu trailer out: The trailer of Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, director Anil Ravipudi’s upcoming comedy-drama starring Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara, was unveiled on Sunday evening, offering a glimpse into what appears to be a classic festive entertainer. Slated for a Sankranthi release, the film also features Venkatesh in a special cameo.

Running close to three minutes, the trailer introduces Chiranjeevi as Shankara Vara Prasad, a former RAW agent and National Security Advisor who has seemingly traded high-stakes missions for a quiet domestic life. Scenes show him immersed in household chores, from cooking to washing clothes, before the narrative swiftly pivots to his larger-than-life avatar as he slips back into action mode, complete with suits, swagger and fight sequences.

Watch the Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu trailer here:

Nayanthara is introduced as Sashirekha, described as a “dynamic lady” who becomes Shankara’s romantic interest. Their relationship forms the emotional and comic core of the trailer, with the actor’s character oscillating between charm, frustration and outright pleading as he attempts to win her over. The humour leans heavily on Anil Ravipudi’s familiar style, blending situational comedy with exaggerated marital banter.

The trailer also hints that the conflict extends beyond personal ego clashes, suggesting higher stakes that pull Shankara back into action. A highlight towards the end is the much-anticipated cameo by Venkatesh, who makes a dramatic entry. The clip wraps up with the two senior stars exchanging playful dialogue about “mass” cinema versus family entertainers, drawing whistles from fans.

Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the film is produced by Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela, with music composed by Bheems Ceciroleo. The supporting cast includes Catherine Tresa, VTV Ganesh and Harsha in key roles.

Internet reacts The internet loved the trailer of Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu and several users already called it a blockbuster.

A user commented, “Original chiru after 20 years.”

Another user wrote, “Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu movie BLOCKBUSTER loading.”

“family blockbuster,” the third user commented on YouTube.

Ahead of the trailer launch, the film’s team visited Tirupati to seek blessings. Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is set to hit theatres on 12 January, entering a crowded Sankranthi box office window alongside big-ticket releases such as The Raja Saab and Jana Nayagan.