Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu X review: Chiranjeevi's film impresses fans despite being average, ‘Boss is back’

Anil Ravipudi’s much-awaited film, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu (MSVPG), is here. Starring Chiranjeevi, the film marks the actor's comeback after a long time. It also features Nayanthara. Released on January 12 on the occasion of Sankranthi, social media is filled with early reviews of the film.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu review on X While many on social media who claimed to watch the film called it ‘average’ and ‘subpar’, fans declared it a hit. However, many of them agreed that Chiranjeevi is undoubtedly the highlight of the film.

On X, formerly Twitter, a post mentioned, “One Word - EXCELLENT FILM Chiranjeevi THE BOSS IS BACK Nayanthara is PERFECT Apt For this Role. AnilRavipudi Knows FAMILY pulse. VenkyMama Comedy Works Well. GetsCinema - Reached - HYPEMETER - 90% (sic).”

“Watched Mana Shankara Vara Prasad premiers yesterday in prasads screen 3 loved the sound. BOSS IS BACK. Go with your family and enjoy without a doubt (sic),” one posted.

In a detailed review, yet another shared, “Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is thoroughly @KChiruTweets’s show, supported by a well-placed cameo from Venkatesh, Nayanthara doing what she does best, and @AnilRavipudi ’s trademark family-friendly comedy drama.”

“The film kicks off straight away with the lead’s introduction, wasting no time on unnecessary setup. #Chiranjeevi once again proves why he’s an all-round performer—his comedy, humour, sarcasm, and action timing never misfire and work effectively here as well,” added about Chiranjeevi in the film.

“One of the film’s biggest strengths is that, despite being routine and having its share of flaws, it clearly knows where it’s headed. Unlike some recent big-ticket films where scenes felt forced, this one maintains purpose. The direction feels fresh enough to make it a passable commercial entertainer, and whenever the pace dips, there’s always a filler scene to keep things moving,” it also read.

Chiranjeevi shines in Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu A review read: “The first half is passable and brings out Chiru’s comedy timing after a long gap. However, the second half, which starts on a decent note, falters with repetitive comedy that doesn’t land, an ineffective villain track, and the much-hyped Venky sequence that feels superficial and fails to make an impact. The comedy works in parts but feels artificial in other portions. Chiru is excellent and shoulders the film almost entirely. It’s a one-man show. Songs are good, but the BGM is subpar. This may work with a section of the audience and given the season, but the film had the potential to be much more. Just ok! Rating: 2.5/5”

Someone else said, “Mana Shankara Vara Prasad movie review highlights Chiranjeevi's energetic comeback in this Sankranthi entertainer! Rated 2.5/5, with strong comedy and family emotions, but some repetitive scenes. Boss is back with vintage charm!”

About Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is a Telugu-language action comedy film written and directed by Ravipudi. Besides Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara, the film also stars Venkatesh and Catherine Tresa