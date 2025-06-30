‘Mandala Murders’ OTT release date OUT: Netflix's dark new series blends mythology and crime, premieres on THIS date

Netflix has officially announced the release date for its much-anticipated crime thriller ‘Mandala Murders’.

The series, produced by YRF Entertainment and set to premiere on July 25, marks the next chapter in the streaming giant’s creative partnership with Yash Raj Films, following the critical success of ‘The Railway Men’.

Created by Gopi Puthran, known for his work on the ‘Mardaani’ franchise, and co-directed with Manan Rawat, ‘Mandala Murders’ blends the mythological with the procedural in a first-of-its-kind Indian thriller.

More about Netflix's ‘Mandala Murders’ Set in the hauntingly quiet town of Charandaspur, the series follows an unsettling trail of ritualistic killings tied to a centuries-old secret society and an ominous prophecy that refuses to stay buried.

The narrative centres around detectives Rea Thomas, played by Vaani Kapoor, and Vikram Singh, portrayed by Vaibhav Raj Gupta. As the two investigators begin to unravel the strange murders, they find themselves pulled deeper into a conspiracy where mysticism, crime, and madness intertwine. Mysterious symbols, ancient beliefs, and a string of calculated killings create a web of intrigue as dense and complex as a mandala itself.

This new role marks a significant turn for Vaani Kapoor, cast in a bold and intense avatar that departs from her previous screen appearances. She is joined by an ensemble cast including Surveen Chawla and Shriya Pilgaokar, both playing pivotal roles in the dark and atmospheric narrative.

Executive producers Aditya Chopra, Uday Chopra, Yogendra Mogre, and Akshaye Widhani back the project, further cementing YRF’s expanding footprint in digital storytelling.