Mandy Moore feels 'really, really lucky' as she rose to fame before age of social media

Washington DC [US], October 6 (ANI): Singer and actor Mandy Moore recently shared that she is immensely fortunate to have managed her early years of stardom before the advent of social media, reported People.

"I feel really, really lucky, because I was still able to be a regular 15-year-old and have this incredible job and opportunities that I never could have fathomed, but I'm still able to be a kid," Moore said, adding, "I could go to the mall, I could go to amusement parks, I could go to the homecoming dance at my old school with my friends."

"I was still very much allowed to toggle between both worlds, and I never felt overwhelmed," she continued. "No one told me that I had to pick a lane and define myself in one way. I was able to figure things out as I went along, step by step. And I feel like that, to me, has been the definition of success and longevity."

Moore rose to fame with her 1999 debut single 'Candy', and later she released music and also worked in various film and television projects.

Moore said she had learnt a thing or two about navigating the insecurities and public scrutiny that came with finding stardom at such a young age.

"I am definitely my own worst critic," she said, adding, "I try to have the grace for myself that I would have for anybody else that I love in my life. And also just doing something, right? Just taking the tiny incremental steps. You don't have to have it figured out. In fact, nobody has it all figured out. If they say they do, they're lying to you," as quoted by People.

On how she deals with feelings of self-doubt that come at certain times during difficult periods of life, she added, "I try to remind myself that I'm a mother and I'm a wife and a sister and a daughter and a friend and a partner and all of these things. I know who I am, and I know what I want, and I know what I don't want."