Mandya: Protest halts Vijays Jana Nayagan screening at Gurushree theatre over Cauvery Water issue

Mandya (Karnataka) [India], July 30 (ANI): A screening of actor-turned-Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay's film 'Jana Nayagan' was disrupted at Gurushree Theatre in Mandya after members of the Vijaya Sena organisation staged a protest over the Cauvery water issue.

The protesters laid siege to Gurushree Theatre while the film was being screened and demonstrated outside the premises. Led by state president Deepak, the group raised slogans and expressed their opposition before holding talks with the theatre management.

During the protest, the organisation demanded that the screening of 'Jana Nayagan' be stopped immediately and submitted a memorandum urging the management to halt the shows.

Following discussions with the protesters, the theatre management assured them that the screening of the film would be cancelled.

As part of the demonstration, members of Vijaya Sena, under the leadership of state president Deepak, also tore down posters of 'Jana Nayagan'.

The protesters expressed anger over water being released to Tamil Nadu following the CWRC order, which several organisations in Karnataka are opposing.

Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan features Vijay in the lead alongside Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde and Mamitha Baiju. The film was released in theatres on July 23 after several months of delay.

The film was originally scheduled for a Pongal release on January 9 but was delayed after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) held back its certification, citing concerns that certain scenes could potentially hurt religious sentiments.

'Jana Nayagan' is a political action drama and has been widely reported as Vijay's final film before he shifts his full focus to his political career as Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister.