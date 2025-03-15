Maniac Honey Singh Net Worth: Check the singer’s massive wealth as he celebrates 42nd birthday

Yo Yo Honey Singh, who turns 42 on March 15, made a comeback to music in 2022 after battling addiction. He owns luxurious properties and cars. Despite a 10-year hiatus due to bipolar disorder, he remains a top taxpayer and supports charitable causes.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Maniac Honey Singh Net Worth: Check the singer’s massive wealth as he celebrates 42nd birthday(Instagram/yoyohoneysingh)

Honey Singh, popularly known as Yo Yo Honey Singh, turns 42 on March 15. The Maniac singer made a strong comeback to the music industry in September 2022 after facing a long battle with addiction and mental health issues. After being away from the spotlight for several years, he returned with “Honey 3.0”.

In addition to his music career, Honey Singh has also acted in films. He made his acting debut in the Punjabi film Mirza and later appeared in The Xpose, Zorawar and Tu Mera 22 Main Tera 11. Born as Hirdesh Singh, he has a reported net worth of $25 million ( 217 crore at present rate), according to an October 2024 report by Koimoi.

Honey Singh lives a lavish lifestyle. He owns two luxurious homes in Mumbai and Gurgaon and his Mumbai house is reportedly worth over 15 crore. He also has a Noida property worth 4 crore and a villa in Dubai. His car collection includes a Rolls Royce, Audi R8 V10 and Jaguar XJ L, as per the report.

Despite his massive success, Honey Singh faced a major setback when he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. He had to take a nearly 10-year break.

As one of India’s highest taxpayers, Honey Singh enjoys financial success and gives back to society. He actively supports charitable causes, including Dream for You, an NGO focused on women’s safety.

Some reports suggest that his monthly income is around 1 crore, with most of his earnings coming from music compositions and brand endorsements. Some reports claim he earns between 15-20 lakh for concerts. LiveMint could not independently verify the claims.

Highest-paid Bollywood singer

In 2012, Yo Yo Honey Singh made history by charging 70 lakh for a single song in the Bollywood film Mastaan, starring Naseeruddin Shah and his son Vivaan Shah. This remains the highest fee ever paid to a Bollywood song artist. The film’s producer, Sunil Bohra, confirmed it.

"I feel 70 lakh is less for it. I would have signed him for more if it was required,” Bohra said.

