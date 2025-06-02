Manifest, Gotham actor Devin Harjes passes away at 41

Washington DC [US], June 2 (ANI): American TV actor Devin Harjes best known for his roles in 'Boardwalk Empire,' 'Daredevil' and 'Gotham,' passed away at the age of 41 years, reported People.

Harjes passed away on May 27, as confirmed by his obituary posted on his website.

As per People, the actor died after complications from cancer at Mount Sinai West Hospital in New York City. He was diagnosed with cancer last winter.

The actor played boxing legend Jack Dempsey across two episodes of 'Boardwalk Empire' Season 2.

He also had a nine-episode arch on the Netflix popular sci-fi drama 'Manifest' where he played Pete Baylor, a member of a drug posse known as the Meth Heads.

In 'Daredevil,' the actor played Oscar, a Rikers Island Nurse. Whereas in 'Gotham,' Harjes played a bank guard named Clyde.

His other TV credits include 'Blue Bloods,' 'Orange Is the New Black,' 'Elementary' and 'FBI.'

As per the obituary of the actor posted on his website, Harjes was born in Lubbock, Texas, in July 1983.

Harjes' first love was for the care of animals, specifically horses. But he would leave that all behind to launch his acting career in the Dallas-Fort Worth theatre community.

The actor then made his way to New York City, where he lent his talents to student films and off-Broadway shows.

After honing his skills, the actor landed in the world of independent cinema, starring in films like 'The Forest is Red,' which won him best actor at Italy's Tolentino International Film Festival, and 'The Boyz of Summer.'

The obituary states that outside of acting, Harjes "was a dedicated student of martial arts and a regular at the gym--he often joked it was safer than getting kicked in the face by a horse."

