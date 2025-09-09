Manisha Koirala remembers grandfather B.P. Koirala, Nepals first elected PM on his birth anniversary

New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI): Actor Manisha Koirala has paid a heartfelt tribute to her grandfather, B.P. Koirala, the first democratically elected Prime Minister of Nepal.

Marking his birth anniversary, Manisha took to her Instagram handle and reiterated his strong viewpoints.

"Remembering B.P. BA on his birthday -- Nepal's first elected Prime Minister and a writer who gave voice to love, conflict, and resilience," she wrote.

Quoting her grandfather, Manisha also referred to the ongoing tensions in Nepal, "As students rise today against corruption and for freedom, his words feel timeless: 'Democracy is indivisible; if you want democracy at home, you cannot afford to neglect all struggles for it.' - B.P. Koirala."

Manisha Koirala, born into a politically influential family, has recently been active on social media, voicing her thoughts on the violent protests in Nepal. Taking to her Instagram, she condemned the events, calling it a "black day" for the country.

There has been an escalating unrest in Nepal following Prime Minister KP Oli's resignation amid violent protests that entered their second day across the country.

The resignation comes amid unprecedented protests led by Gen Z youths, who have been demanding accountability over corruption, government restrictions, and alleged police misconduct. Over the past two days, these demonstrations have escalated sharply, resulting in at least 19 deaths and more than 500 injuries in clashes around the Federal Parliament and other parts of Kathmandu.

On the work front, Manisha Koirala was last seen in Netflix's 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar'.

Set against the backdrop of India's struggle for independence in the 1940s, the show explores the lives of courtesans and their patrons, delving into the cultural dynamics of Heera Mandi. Bhansali's debut series also featured Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, Taha Shah Badussha, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman. (ANI)