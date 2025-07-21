Mannara Chopra pens emotional note, returns to work month after father's death: 'He raised me to rise...'

Actor Mannara Chopra has returned to work and social media following the recent passing of her father, Raman Rai Handa, sharing a moving message that reflects both her sorrow and resilience.

The 33-year-old actress, who rose to wider fame after her stint on ‘Bigg Boss 17’, posted a heartfelt note on Instagram expressing the deep emotional impact of her loss, while also acknowledging the importance of continuing her professional journey.

In a post accompanied by images of herself in a white, embroidered lehenga, Chopra wrote, “How to be brave… when you’ve lost your world? He raised me to rise — with grace in pain and power in purpose. Posting again, not because I’ve moved on, but because this is my work. #BackOnTheGram (sic).”

Mannara Chopra's Father Passes Away The note comes just weeks after her father, Raman Rai Handa, passed away on June 16, 2025 at the age of 72. At the time, Mannara shared the news through an Instagram Story, writing, “With profound grief and sorrow we inform the sad demise of our loving father, who left us for his heavenly abode on 16/06/2025. He was the pillar of strength for our family (sic).”

The last rites were held on June 18 in Mumbai. Her cousin, Priyanka Chopra, also mourned the loss, sharing a touching tribute via Instagram, “You’ll always be in our hearts. Rest easy Raman uncle (fufaji). Om Shanti (sic).”

Before returning to work, Mannara posted a message of appreciation to her followers and well-wishers, “Thank you from the bottom of my heart for all the love and support you’ve shown to me and my family during these tough times. Resuming work now, with gratitude in my heart (sic).”

Mannara Chopra’s most recent television appearance was in Laughter Chefs – Unlimited Entertainment Season 2. Although she debuted in Bollywood with the 2014 film Zid, which underperformed at the box office, she later found success in South Indian cinema with roles in Thikka, Rogue, and Sita.