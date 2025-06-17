Mannara Chopra's father, Priyanka Chopra's uncle dies at 72

Bigg Boss fame Mannara Chopra's father, Raman Rai Handa passed away on June 16. He was 72. He was also the uncle of actors Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra.

Mannara Chopra's father dies Confirming the loss, the family has issued a statement on social media.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Mannara announced the news. Her post read, "With profound grief and sorrow, we inform the sad demise of our loving father who left us for his heavenly abode on 16/06/2025. He was the pillar of strength for our family."

The funeral will take place on Wednesday at 1 PM at the Crematorium Ground in Amboli, Andheri West, Mumbai.

As per reports, Mannara's father was a lawyer at the Delhi High Court. He married Kamini Chopra, the paternal aunt of Priyanka and Parineeti.

Reportedly, Raman was unwell for some time due to unknown reasons.

He is survived by his wife, Kamini Chopra Handa, and their daughters, Mannara and Mitali Chopra.

Often Mannara, Priyanka and Parineeti are seen together at family functions and other occasions.

Mannara's career in films Following the footsteps of her cousins, Mannara entered the film industry with her Telugu film, Prema Geema Jantha Nai. In the same year, she also made her Bollywood debut with the film, Zid which failed to impress the audience and critics.

Moving to the South cinema, she appeared in films like Thikka (2016), Rogue (2017) and Sita (2019).

Mannara later entered the Bigg Boss house as she joined the 17th season of Salman Khan’s reality show. Although she was one of the top contestants, she ended up as the second runner-up. Later, she also went on to star in the cooking reality show, Laughter Chefs – Unlimited Entertainment Season 2, alongside Elvish Yadav, Rubina Dilaik, Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande, Abhishek Kumar, and more.

On the film front, Mannara's last release was the 2024 Telugu film Tiragabadara Saami, starring Raj Tarun and Malvi Malhotra. She also made a cameo appearance in the Amazon Prime Video series, Ek Farzi Love Story.

She has the upcoming Punjabi film, Ohi Chann Ohi Raatan in the pipeline.