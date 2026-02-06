Manoj Bajpayee breaks silence on Ghooskhor Pandat row: ‘Not a comment on any community'

Manoj Bajpayee has stepped in to clarify the intent behind the controversial title Ghooskhor Pandat, hours after filmmaker Neeraj Pandey issued a public statement following mounting backlash and a police case linked to the film.

Sharing Pandey’s note on X, Bajpayee said he had taken public concerns seriously and used the moment to reflect on whether the team had unintentionally caused hurt. Stressing that the film should not be read as a commentary on any community, the actor said his role was limited to portraying a morally flawed individual within a fictional narrative.

According to Bajpayee, the character he plays is defined by personal choices and shortcomings, not by caste or community identity. He added that his experience of working with Neeraj Pandey has consistently involved careful thought and responsibility in storytelling. The decision to temporarily withdraw promotional material, he said, underlined the seriousness with which the filmmakers were treating public sentiment.

Check out Manoj Bajpayee's post here:

Pandey, in his Instagram statement, said Ghooskhor Pandat is a fictional cop drama and that the word “Pandat” is used only as a colloquial name for a fictional character. He emphasised that the story focuses on an individual’s actions and does not aim to represent or comment on any caste, religion or community. Acknowledging that the title had upset some viewers, Pandey said the team felt it was important for the film to be judged in its full context rather than on teasers or promotional snippets.

The controversy erupted after the teaser dropped on 3 February, triggering sharp reactions on social media. Several users alleged that the title was derogatory towards the Brahmin community, with criticism spreading rapidly across platforms. The backlash soon moved beyond online debate: a petition has been filed in the Delhi High Court, and a case has reportedly been registered at Hazratganj police station in Lucknow, alleging attempts to disturb social harmony.

On social media, reactions remain divided. While some users have welcomed the makers’ clarification and the withdrawal of promotional material, others continue to question the choice of title, arguing that filmmakers must be more sensitive in a polarised environment.

Calling out what they described as a “harmful” portrayal of caste in popular culture, one social media user argued that such naming would not be attempted with other communities. The user claimed that terms linked to certain castes would never be used in a similar way, adding that Brahmin identity is often singled out, and criticised both the filmmakers and lead actor for what they perceived as unfair targeting.

Another user questioned the choice of title, saying it appeared to single out a particular community and expressed disappointment that a global platform like Netflix allowed it.