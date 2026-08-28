Manoj Bajpayee buys agricultural land of 4.45 acres near Lonavala for Rs1.37 crore, check actor's real estate portfolio

Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee hit headlines over his new big real estate investment. He has purchased 1.80 hectares, or approximately 4.45 acres, of agricultural land in Mulshi taluka near Lonavala, which is about a three-hour drive from Mumbai, for ₹1.37 crore, as per property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

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Manoj Bajpayee buys agricultural land Reportedly, the purchased land is located in Tailbail village of Mulshi Taluka in Pune district. The transaction was dated August 25, 2026. A stamp duty of ₹6.86 lakh was paid with a registration fee of ₹30,000, reportedly.

According to documents, the property was purchased from Vimalchand Khimraj Jain for a value of ₹1,37,31,000.

Manoj Bajpayee and the seller neither confirmed nor denied the claims.

Revisit Manoj Bajpayee's successful career Actor Manoj Bajpayee is among the most popular names in Bollywood with a career spanning over 32 years, beginning with his debut in the 1994 feature film. Hailing from a small town, Belwa in Bihar, Bajpayee later moved to Delhi to enrol in the National School of Drama. His first role came in filmmaker Shekhar Kapur’s critically acclaimed film, The Bandit Queen. With time, he went on to deliver some of the memorable roles in movies like Satya, Kaun?, Shool, Gangs of Wasseypur, Aligarh, and the hit show The Family Man.

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Over the years, he has won many awards for his performances, including the prestigious National Award for his performance in Pinjar in 2013. In 2019, he received the Padma Shri.

Real estate portfolio Besides film, Bajpayee also made investments, adding to his real estate portfolio.

The actor reportedly owns several luxury residential properties, commercial office spaces and, now even agricultural land. These assets are spread across some of Mumbai’s prominent residential and commercial micro-markets alongside his hometown in Bihar.

Bajpayee and his wife, Shabana Raza Bajpayee, reportedly purchased a home at Minerva Residential Tower in 2013 for ₹6.40 crore. It is said that the couple later sold the property for around ₹9 crore.

According to Magic Bricks, the Family Man actor currently lives at Oberoi Towers in Lokhandwala, Andheri, where his residence was reportedly valued at around ₹10 crore as of 2024. He is also reported to own an apartment at Oberoi Springs in Andheri, which was purchased in 2021. Bajpayee also owns his ancestral home in Bihar, where he was born.

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Apart from these, the actor has also made investments in Mumbai’s commercial real estate market. In 2023, Bajpayee reportedly spent around ₹32 crore to acquire four office units in Oshiwara, for which he paid ₹1.86 crore in stamp duty.

Earlier this year, in April, he reportedly leased two office units, along with six parking spaces, in Mumbai’s Andheri West commercial market to Barcode Influencer Marketing Pvt Ltd. The five-year lease reportedly was signed at a monthly rent of ₹10.94 lakh, including a 5% annual escalation clause with a security deposit of ₹43.7 lakh.

His latest acquisition of agricultural land near Lonavala further expanded the portfolio.

Net worth and film fees Bajpayee's total net worth was reported to be ₹170 crore in 2023. When asked about it in an interview, he seemed surprised. He told Aaj Tak that he had earned enough for himself and his wife to live comfortably and ensure all the needs of their daughter.

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Going by multiple reports, Manoj Bajpayee's estimated remuneration is around ₹6 crore per film. It is believed that he charged around ₹10 crore for The Family Man and commands approximately ₹50 lakh to ₹60 lakh for brand endorsements. However, Live Mint couldn't independently verify these claims.

Bajpaye was last seen in the film Governor. He has multiple film lined up in the work pipeline, including Last Man in Tower, Ghooskhor Pandat and Police Station Mein Bhoot.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.