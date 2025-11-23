Manoj Bajpayee confirms The Family Man Season 4, as fan says Season 3 ended on a cliffhanger

Actor Manoj Bajpayee on Saturday confirmed the next season of ‘The Family Man’ after one of the fans said that the third season sends on a cliffhanger.

On November 21, the third season of ‘The Family Man’, featuring seven episodes, premiered on Amazon Prime Video.

The spy-action thriller features actor Nimrat Kaur as Meera, Jaideep Ahlawat as Rukma and Manoj Bajpayee as Srikant Tiwari.

In a post on X, a fan said, "Binged Season 3 of Family Man whole day, and you guys left it on such a cliffhanger!

“Not done @rajndk At least tell us, Is the season over or you guys will be releasing the left episodes later?," asked the fan.

Quote tweeting the post, Manoj Bajpayee said, “Sabka jawab 4th season me hoga! Jaldi milte ha!”

“This is not fair. Aise kon end karta hai. Season 4 jaldi lao,” said an X user replying to Bajpayee's post.

“I need to see Srikant strong and in charge in the next season. Hate seeing him weak and confused,” said another user.

Meanwhile, in an interview to PTI along with Jaideep Ahlawat, Manoj Bajpayee praised the actor's work in Paatal Lok.

"I saw ‘Paatal Lok' and I can talk about every scene. I’ve talked with him in detail about it. I like Jaideep’s work a lot, especially in ‘Paatal Lok’, that's why I talk about ‘Paatal Lok’ again and again. He has done such a good job,” Bajpayee said.

Season 3 of Family Man has received a mixed response from fans and social media users.

“Just started episode 1 of The Family Man S3, and I’m already on the floor,” said one user.

Another user said, “What has happened to Raj & DK these days? They have returned with their acclaimed web series The Family Man Season 3, but unfortunately, it turned out to be a disappointing installment.”

One of the X user said that “Everyone played their roles very well, and Jaideep Ahlawat especially stole the whole show. At some points, the story feels a little complex because 3–4 events are running in parallel. Overall, it was definitely worth watching.”

“Just finished Family Man Season 3… and honestly, that ending didn’t sit right with me. After all the build-up, I expected something more solid. Not satisfied with how it wrapped up,” said another user.