Manoj Bajpayee confirms The Family Man Season 4; jokes he’s baffled by Gen Z slang: ‘What is Pookie?’

Manoj Bajpayee has returned as Srikant Tiwari in the highly anticipated The Family Man Season 3, which premiered on November 21 on Amazon Prime Video. Since its release, the spy-thriller has earned glowing reviews from both critics and viewers.

Amid the excitement, the actor has now confirmed that the series will indeed continue with Season 4.

'Season 4 is coming’, says Manoj during X Q&A During a light-hearted Q&A session on Twitter, Manoj responded to fan questions and subtly – and then very clearly – confirmed that Season 4 is on the way.

When a fan asked, “Bro, I double-checked... even triple-checked. Where is Episode 8 in The Family Man S3?”, Manoj replied, “Ab sab 4th season mein! Maar kaat khallas!!”

As some viewers expressed confusion about the cliffhangers, he added, “Sabka jawab 4th season mein hoga! Jaldi milte hain!”

This sent fans into a frenzy, eagerly waiting to see what lies ahead for Srikant Tiwari.

Manoj jokes about struggling with Gen Z slang In a recent interview with Yuva, Manoj admitted that he finds it difficult to understand modern Gen Z phrases. He even asked the host to explain words like “Pookie” and “Ssup,” and humorously failed to grasp the meaning of “Rizz.”

Calling Gen Z “a lazy lot,” he said, “Gen Z ke saath mera communication isliye establish nahi ho pa raha kyunki unke slang samajh nahi aa rahe. Abhi ek video banaya ‘Pookie’ ka, usme koi ribbon laga diya. What does it mean? What is Pookie? ‘Ssup’ kya hota hai? Basically lazy log hain jo poora sentence nahi bolte. ‘Rizz’ matlab zing, X-factor. He’s got quite a rizz. Nihayati aalsi log, bade lazy log hain.”

Earlier, Manoj appeared in a playful promo as a confused “Pookie dad,” where Srikant tries to decode Gen Z slang given to him by his on-screen children, Dhriti and Atharv. After reading the script, he joked, “Isme main papa kam Paris zyada lag raha hoon, yaar.”