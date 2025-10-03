After Mirai success, Manoj Manchu confirms international spin-off series on Black Sword | Interview

Actor Manoj Manchu needs no introduction in the Telugu film industry. After a gap of almost a decade, Manchu is back with a bang as Mahabir Lama, aka The Black Sword, in Mirai.

Manoj Manchu on his character in Mirai In an interview with Livemint, Manchu reveals it was director Karthik Gattamneni and his vision that made him say yes to the film.

He said about his powerful role, “To beat this character, Lord Rama had to come down. The character is equal to Ravan.”

Manoj Manchu also reveals why he was taken aback after reading the script.

“My family and I are very religious. We are Shiva's bhakt. When the director told me that I had to fight against God, it took me a minute; that's why, before the release, I visited temples, as many as possible.”

After Mirai hit the ₹100 crore mark worldwide, the actor began his religious temple tour once again.

Manoj Manchu on sleepless nights, skipping meals Starring Teja Sajja, Mirai is not an out-and-about religious film. In fact, it is a fantasy superhero epic with strong roots in Hindu mythology and Indian history, inspired by Emperor Ashoka and his Mahagranthas and the Ramayana.

Manchu comments on maintaining details of the film without landing in controversy.

“I have spent a lot of sleepless nights before that shoot. It is such a big character; we had to maintain it properly, or it could have gone anywhere. The director dealt with it responsibly without hurting anyone (and their sentiments).”

Not just during the shoot, the actor and his family also almost skipped meals before Mirai's release, despite being confident about the film.

"My wife and I were not able to eat at all. We couldn't even eat after the release for almost four to five days. We had maybe one meal, maybe two to three bites. After the second day, Bobby Kolli (Daku Mahraj), who is my close friend, sent us food to eat. That's when we ate properly. We were not able to eat or sleep… butterflies in the stomach."

Where was Manoj Manchu in the last 9 years? Mirai officially marks Manoj Manchu's comeback. Although his first release of the year was Bhairavam, it isn’t technically considered his comeback project. That’s because he had completed shooting for Mirai before moving on to his next film.

Manoj explained the gap of 9 years from films and how his film, Aham Brahmasmi, remains unreleased even today.

"Initially, I wanted a break because, since I was 11 months old, I didn't know anything other than movies. I did seven to eight films as a child artist, and then, when I was 19, I became a hero. I wanted to explore, take a break, think, sit back and process. I took a two-year break initially. Then I started a film called Aham Brahmasmi, and worked on it for 2 years. But by the time we were going to the shoot, the first lockdown happened. It was a joint production where my dad and I were making the film.

"For various reasons, we thought not to continue with Aham Brahmasmi post lockdown. After the gap, I was going through scripts, but I did not like anything. I was writing my own script for my wife's company, called Namaste World. So, I took a couple of years in between and then Mirai came in. It took three years. What I thought of a two-year gap turned into a nine-year gap."

Actor Manoj Manchu marks comeback with Mirai.

When people warned Mirai makers against casting Manoj Manchu But his road to a comeback wasn’t smooth. Even a seasoned actor like Manoj Manchu faced doubts from the industry.

He recalled people warning the makers against casting him in the film.

"Yes, people warned the makers because of my nine-year gap. Also, so many personal things I went into, and so everybody thought they didn't know what mindset I was in. People said, "Why do you want to keep him?" or "People would have forgotten him," all these kinds of things. They used to come and tell me. Someone from production houses would come and say, "We have this hero, that hero. Do it with him. Who is Manoj?" All these things were happening. It's a very common thing to happen."

But nothing could have the spirit of the actor.

“I didn't feel bad. It made me work more because I was confident in myself. I was positive.”

Competition with Teja Sajja Mirai stars young hero Teja Sajja in the lead. When asked Manchu if there was a moment when he had doubts about being overshadowed by him, he answered in the negative.

"No, not at all. I love it when competition is there, of course, healthy competition. I was among the first ones to do a multi-starrer in 2010.

“I never feel that anyone can dominate me because I know where I stand.”

Teja Sajja vs Manoj Manchu in Mirai.

Mirai's international spin-off show confirmed The 42-year-old actor previously dropped hints about Mirai Sequel.

He shared now, “I don't know whether there's going to be a war (in a possible sequel) and what's going to happen next. I'll leave it to you guys.”

However, he confirmed that fans will be able to see him soon as Black Sword in his own spin-off series.

He revealed, “My director said that he wants to make Black Sword into a series with me. It will be crazy. I am looking forward to that. It will be an international project.”