BJP leader Manoj Tiwari to release Sindoor Ki Lalkaar song honouring Operation Sindoor

BJP leader and Bhojpuri singer Manoj Tiwari is all set to unveil a new song, titled Sindoor Ka Lalkaar, honouring Operation Sindoor. The poster of the song has been unveiled while the song will be released on Friday at 6 pm.

Manoj Tiwari's new song Sindoor Ka Lalkaar The poster of the song features Manoj Tiwari alongside Colonel Sofiya Qureshi of the Indian Army and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh of the Indian Air Force, who led the media briefing alongside Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Operation Sindoor.

Poster of Manoj Tiwari's new song.

Manoj Tiwari is the singer, lyricist and composer of the song. While music has been arranged by Suraj Biswakarma, it has been conceptualised by Neelkant Bakshi.

The track has been produced by Manoj Tiwari's wife, Surabhi Tiwari.

Manoj Tiwari on Operation Sindoor song Talking about the song, Manoj told Aaj Tak in Hindi, “We have seen many times that whenever an incident happens in this country, singers compose songs around it. When Kisan Andolan (farmers' protest) happened, some people misguided the people/ movement… many songs were made on it. Similarly, when there are incidents of war, several songs have been curated on it.”

“This time, something very significant has happened — Operation Sindoor. It has already taken place and is still ongoing. After the tragic incident in Pahalgam, everyone in the country is filled with grief and anger. So, as our offering and to honour our soldiers, we have written, composed, and produced this song.”

Talking about inspiration, Manoj added, “Sanjog hai (It's a coincidence).”

"Actually, the idea… a few days ago, I was thinking… I dubbed an AI-generated video, and I was wondering to myself -- what have I done? Then I told myself, 'Manoj Tiwari, you are a Member of Parliament, but you are also a singer.' So, I composed a song."

PM Modi's mention in Operation Sindoor song The lyrics of the song have a special mention of PM Narendra Modi. It reads, "Dedh sau crore Hindustani, naap denge jab chahenge, dushman mein hai kitni paani."

“Tumne kia hai shuru toh dekh lo Modi karega khatam kahani.”

“Operation Sindoor atankwad ke liye hai aur operation jaari hai,” Tiwari signed out.

Operation Sindoor, launched by India, was conducted on the morning of 8 May 2025. It targeted nine terror camps located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir.

It was in response to the terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam region, which left 26 dead, mostly civilians.