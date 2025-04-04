’Many memories together...’: Dharmendra pays tributes to Manoj Kumar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 4 (ANI): Legendary actor Manoj Kumar's demise has left the Indian film industry in deep grief. After learning about his death on Friday morning, many celebrities rushed to his residence to pay their last respects.

Veteran actor Dharmendra was also spotted arriving at Manoj Kumar's residence. He briefly spoke to the media and recalled his memories spent with the 'Kranti' star.

"We have many memories together. We spent our earlier days in the film industry together," he said.

Manoj Kumar died in Mumbai due to heart-related complications in the early hours of Friday. He was 87 years old.

Hours after his death, Manoj Kumar's son, Kunal Goswami, addressed the media and expressed his deep sorrow over his father's death.

Kunal said, "Namaskar Ji, I am Kunal Goswami. Unfortunately, my father, Manoj Kumar, passed away today at 3:30 am at Kokilaben Hospital. He had been feeling unwell for a long time, but he fought every hurdle with resilience and grace. He peacefully breathed his last by God's grace and Sai Baba's blessings. His cremation will take place tomorrow. Thank you to all of you. Sia Ram."

Born Harikrishan Goswami on July 24, 1937, in Abbottabad (now in Pakistan), Kumar became an iconic figure in Indian cinema, especially in the 1960s and 1970s.

The actor was affectionately known as "Bharat Kumar" for his iconic roles in patriotic films like Upkar, Purab Aur Paschim, and Shaheed.

Apart from acting, Kumar also made significant contributions as a director and producer. His directorial debut Upkar (1967) won the National Film Award for Second Best Feature Film.