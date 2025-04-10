Maranamass audience review: Basil Joseph’s dark comedy delights fans; netizens say, ‘Suresh Krishna career best’

Maranamass audience review: Basil Joseph starrer Maranamass premiered on the big screen on April 10 amid clash with other big releases. Mollywood's dark comedy marks the directorial debut of Sivaprasad. Basil Joseph's latest movie is head-to-head with Mammootty's action thriller ‘Bazooka’ and Naslen K Gafoor's comedy sports drama ‘Alappuzha Gymkhana."

Amid major clash in the Malayalam film industry, Maranamass did a business of ₹23 crore net in the domestic market on its opening day until 1:22 PM. One of the most anticipated Malayalam releases of this season has drawn significant attention online and has left the internet buzzing. While some found it engaging, others noted a lack of momentum in the latter part.

Watch Maranamass trailer here:

Maranamass audience review A social media user on BookMyShow stated, “One of the best comedy entainers seen recently. Basil and other Cast especially Suresh Krishna career best. Bgm music deserve applause. Most interesting thing is that the movie successfully pulls off homour throughout the movie.” Another user remarked, “MOVIES LIKE THESE ARE RARE!! WELL DONE WHOLE TEAM..EXPECTING A SEQUEL(IF POSSIBLE).”

A user wrote on X, “Fun ride with #BasilJoseph & Co. some kudos situational comedies worked well if 2nd half woked well he is on the top! #TovinoThomas scene.(sic)”

A fourth user commented, “A dark comedy with fairly engaging screenplay.. every characters written well and took much time in initial hour to establish those characters and liked the way they connected those characters into story plot. Some of comedies worked in places.. The last hour of movie falls flat and drags.. Rajesh Madhavan performance was good as serial killer rest of cast did neatly.. Background score. Overall an average movie !!”

More about Maranamass cast and plot The film features lead character Basil Joseph as Luke and Rajesh Madhavan as SK. The star cast also includes Siju Sunny, Babu Antony, Suresh Krishna, Anishma Anilkumar, Pooja Mohanraj, Joemon Jyothir, Puliyanam Poulose, and Dheeraj Denny in pivotal roles.

The film co-produced by actor Tovino Thomas centres on a serial killer terrorising a city. The captivation narrative depicts high-octane action scenes.

