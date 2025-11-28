Marcello Hernandez, Skyler Gisondo to join Shrek 5 cast as Shreks sons Fergus, Farkle

Washington DC [US], November 28 (ANI): Marcello Hernandez and Skyler Gisondo are set to join the cast of 'Shrek 5' as Shrek and Fiona's sons, Fergus and Farkle, reported Variety.

Advertisement

Hernandez is best known for his work on 'Saturday Night Live'. The actor has also appeared in 'Happy Gilmore 2' and is set to star in the upcoming comedy, '72 Hours.'

Gisondo played Jimmy Olsen in last summer's 'Superman' and also had supporting roles in 'Licorice Pizza' and 'Booksmart.'

According to Variety, Universal Pictures will release DreamWorks Animation's 'Shrek 5' on June 30, 2027.

The franchise's vocal cast of Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy and Cameron Diaz are set to reprise their roles as Shrek, Donkey and Fiona. Zendaya is also joining the ogre fun as Shrek and Fiona's daughter, Felicia.

According to the outlet, 'Shrek 5' will be directed by Conrad Vernon and Walt Dohrn. Vernon's directing credits include 'Shrek 2' and 'Madagascar 2,' and he is also the voice of Gingerbread Man (aka Gingy).

Advertisement

Dohrn worked on the second and third 'Shrek' films as a writer and artist, and as head of story on the fourth film. Dohrn also voiced Rumpelstiltskin.

The film will be produced by Gina Shay, who produced "Shrek Forever After," and by Meledandri.

"Shrek 5" will be co-directed by Brad Ableson.