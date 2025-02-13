Promoted as the most violent Malayalam film ever, Marco, starring Unni Mukundan, is all set for its OTT release. The movie was released on December 20, 2025, and received widespread critical acclaim.

At the box office too, the movie earned a total worldwide collection of ₹103.55 crore, while Malayalam collection stood at ₹41.57 crore, reported trade tracker Sacnilk.com.

Looking at the India Net collection, the film earned a total of ₹60.27 crore. The overseas collections were ₹32.25 crore.

Apart from this, the film also earned ₹12.81 at the box office for its Hindi version, ₹4.48 in Telegu and ₹1.41 crore in Tamil version. This made Marco the highest-grossing A-rated Malayalam film of all time and ranking among the top-grossing Malayalam films of the year.

Marco OTT Release platform and date: The filmmakers have announced the details for digital release, as most people are searching where to watch the movie on an over-the-top (OTT) platform. Marco will stream on Sony LIV from February 14, 2025.

Marco starcast and plot: Though the story may seem complicated, in simple terms it is about a hero seeking vengeance. First half of the movie is a blend of violence and a story. While the second half the action gets overindulgent, with action scenes goriest and definitely not for the faint-hearted. Despite, the film is A-certified, it might not be everyone's cup of tea.

Produced by Shareef Muhammed under the banner of Cubes Entertainments, Marco has been meticulously crafted by writer-director Haneef Adeni.

The movie stars Unni Mukundan, Siddique, Yukti Thareja, Kabir Duhan Singh, Abhimanyu Shammi Thilakan, Anson Paul and Ishaan Shoukath.