Mardaani 3 Box Office Collection Day 1: Rani Mukerji’s film fails to raise bar on prequel, opens on par with Mardaani 2

Mardaani 3 Box Office Collection Day 1: Mardaani 3 is the third installment, starring Rani Mukerji, in the franchise. While Mardaani 1 minted 35.65 crore net in 2014, Mardaani 2 raked in 47.35 crore net domestically in 2019.

Sneha Biswas
Published31 Jan 2026, 07:48 AM IST
Mardaani 3 Box Office Collection Day 1: Rani Mukerji as Shivani Shivaji Roy.
Mardaani 3 Box Office Collection Day 1: Rani Mukerji's cop-drama, Mardaani 3, sees no major growth after a seven-year gap. The film, released on Friday, replicated its prequel, Mardaani 2's opening-day collections from 2019. Mardaani 3 raked in 3.80 crore net on day 1 in India.

Mardaani 3 Box Office Collection Day 1

Mardaani 3's day 1 collection is much weaker than its prime competitor, Border 2. On its day 8, the Sunny Deol-starrer raked in 11 crore.

Despite a tough competition with the war drama, Mardaani 3 opened with an overall occupancy of 18.01% on Friday. The film registered a modest 8.97% occupancy in morning shows, which improved to 14.78% in the afternoon shows and 17.13% during the evening shows. Night shows delivered the strongest response, surging to 31.14% as footfalls increased in late-evening slots across theatres.

Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan praises Rani Mukerji as Mardaani 3 hits theatres

Mardaani 3 vs Border 2 in theatres

In terms of presence, Mardaani 3 has secured several screens across India, ensuring a broad release. The film recorded its highest show count in the Delhi NCR region, followed by Mumbai and Ahmedabad. Other key markets were Bengaluru (236 shows), Surat (172) and Hyderabad (167), contributing to the overall footprint.

However, Border 2 continues to dominate in theatres with more screenings.

Despite completing its first week run at the box office, Border 2 had more shows running than Mardaani 3. The film had 1,273 shows in the Delhi NCR region alone, compared to Mardaani 3’s 526 shows on its opening day. Similarly, Border 2 ran on 858 shows in Mumbai, far ahead of Mardaani 3’s 381 shows. Continuing the trend, Border 2 had 637 shows in Ahmedabad versus Mardaani 3’s 279 shows.

Across other regions like Pune, Bengaluru, Jaipur and Surat, Border 2 consistently enjoyed a wider presence. In contrast, Mardaani 3 opened with a more limited release, especially in mass belts. The film is likely to improve during the weekend, as predicted by film trade analysts.

Box office records of Mardaani franchise

Mardaani 3 is the third instalment in Mukerji's Mardaani franchise. The first instalment, Mardaani, was directed by Pradeep Sarkar and released in 2014. The film raked in 35.65 crore net as its lifetime earnings. The second instalment, Mardaani 2, was directed by Gopi Puthran and released in 2019. It became the biggest hit of the franchise, earning 47.35 crore net in India. It is also the second-highest earning film in Rani Mukerji's career.

Meanwhile, Mardaani 3 marked Rani Mukerji's 30 years in the film industry. It is backed by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films.

Also Read | Rani Mukerji on 30 years in cinema: I count moments, not box office numbers

Disclaimer: All inputs used in this article is based on Sacnilk.com

 
 
