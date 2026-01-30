Mardaani 3 Box Office Collection Day 1: Rani Mukerji's cop drama starts slow amid clash with Border 2, mints this amount

Mardaani 3 Box Office Collection Day 1: On Friday, Rani Mukerji's cop drama, Mardaani 3, marked its debut in theatres. Clashing with Sunny Deol's Border 2, Mardaani 3 saw a muted start despite high expectations. The film opened to positive reviews from the audience.

Mardaani 3 Box Office Collection Day 1 Live update According to the industry tracker Sacnilk, Mardaani 3 raked in ₹76 lakh on its opening day as of 3 pm, 30 January. On day 1, the film witnessed about 8.97% occupancy during the morning shows.

These inputs are based on the live update from the website and are subject to change. The final figure will be out post night shows.

Mardaani 3 vs Border 2 In terms of show count, Mardaani 3 opened with a comparatively limited screen presence across key markets compared to Border 2.

While Mardaani 3 logged the highest show counts in major centres such as Delhi NCR (521 shows), Mumbai (375) and Bengaluru (231), Border 2 dominated the mass circuits. The Sunny Deol starrer clocked a higher number of shows in Delhi NCR (1,270) and Mumbai (851), two key regions for any Hindi release.

Cities like Ahmedabad, Surat and Pune also saw Border 2 running on more screens compared to Mardaani 3.

Mardaani 3 advance booking response The earnings of Mardaani 3 is likely to improve throughout the day. Going by Sacnilk's advance report, the film registered a steady response during pre-release ticket sales.

The film’s Day 1 advance booking gross stood at ₹1.16 crore (All India) from the Hindi 2D format. The film sold 39,056 tickets across 5,024 shows in India. The average ticket price was recorded at ₹234.

Considering block seats, the advance booking figures came close to ₹2.33 crore.

Considering the positive response to the film trailer and promotional events, Mardaani 3 is expected to see a bigger opening business.

Mardaani 3 review Talking about the film, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh called it a ‘content-driven’ film. He shared on X, formerly Twitter, “Intense. Relevant. Captivating... #RaniMukerji returns in top form, delivering a ferocious, no-holds-barred performance... A gripping battle of courage and justice. #Mardaani3Review.”

He praised the director: “Director #AbhirajMinawala mounts a taut, hard-hitting thriller that stays true to the soul of the franchise... The narrative is razor-sharp [for the most part], the tension relentless, and the emotional beats land with force.”

He also pointed out what did not work in the film and added, “The writing could've been sharper in parts... Specifically, in the post-interval portions – the antagonists' track could have been explained in a simpler manner. Additionally, while the #Colombo track in the concluding portions is interesting, the sequences leading up to it could have been written with greater conviction.”

Also Read | Mardaani 3 trailer out: Rani Mukerji races to save 93 missing girls

However, it is Rani Mukerji whose performance has captured everyone's attention.

Watch trailer here: