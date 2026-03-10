Mardaani 3 on OTT: When and where to watch Rani Mukerji's cop-drama online

Mardaani 3 on OTT: Bollywood actor Rani Mukerji returned with the new chapter of her gritty cop drama, Mardaani 3. The YRF-backed film focuses on an investigation into the world of the beggar mafia with links to the child trafficking network. After its release on 30 January, Mardaani 3 is finally set to mark its OTT debut.

Mardaani 3 OTT release Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 3 will mark its OTT debut on Netflix. It will be streaming online starting March 27, following the usual 8-week theatrical-to-digital window, as per a report by OTT Play.

A sequel to the 2019 film Mardaani 2, the film serves as the third instalment in the Mardaani Trilogy. Besides Rani Mukerji in the lead role, the film also stars Janki Bodiwala and Mallika Prasad. Jisshu Sengupta, Prajesh Kashyap and Indraneel Bhattacharya are also a part of the film in supporting roles.

Mardaani 3 marks the return of IPS officer Shivani Shivaji Roy as she probes a dangerous beggar mafia after young girls go missing. She takes upon the case of 93 young girls who have gone missing under mysterious circusmtances in three months.

“It is a race against time & there will be no mercy. Shivani Shivaji Roy is back to rescue girls who go missing without a trace,” shared the film team. Watch trailer:

Mardaani 3 box office While the film opened to mixed reviews from the critics, Mardaani 3 became the highest-grossing instalment of the franchise, as per ANI.

When Mardaani 3 collected ₹47.55 crore in India, the film surpassed the earnings of the previous two films that made ₹47.51 crore (Mardaani 2) and ₹35.86 crore (Mardaani).

Reacting to the milestone, Rani Mukerji said in a statement, “I have always believed that Mardaani is not just a film, it is a voice -- a voice for every woman who refuses to be silenced. The love and success of Mardaani 3 feels deeply personal because it tells me that audiences are not just watching someone like Shivani Shivaji Roy's journey; they are standing with her for justice, for the victory of good over evil. This franchise stood for courage, for the resilience that women carry within them every single day. I am grateful, humbled, and more determined than ever to continue telling stories that matter.”

"It will always be a call to address such crimes head-on and tell us not to look away because it might not be affecting us. Even if one girl is affected, targeted, and attacked, it is the failure of our society that we haven't been able to protect her," she added.

Mardaani 3 is directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films.

Mardaani 4 After the third installment, makers hinted at the prospects of a fourth instalment in the franchise, Mardaani 4. However, Minawala clarified that although the team is open to continuing the story of Shivani Shivaji Roy, adding that the next chapter will only move forward when a suitable story is ready.

