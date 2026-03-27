Mardaani 3 OTT release today: Here's where to watch Rani Mukerji's cop-drama movie online

Mardaani 3 OTT release today: Rani Mukerji is back with another instalment of her gritty cop drama — Mardaani 3. The YRF-backed movie, released in theatres on January 30, is streaming online from Friday, March 27.
Now catch this crime-thriller movie, focused on an investigation into the world of the beggar mafia with links to the child trafficking network, from the comfort of your home on OTT.
Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 3 is marking its OTT debut with Netflix.
The OTT streaming platform announced its release in an Instagram post saying, “Criminals ke bure din shuru. Sherni aa rahi hai shikaar karne ❤️🔥Watch Mardaani 3, out 27 March, on Netflix.”
Mardaani 3 is streaming online now on Netflix!
Mardaani 3, a sequel to the 2019 film, serves as the third instalment in the Mardaani Trilogy. The movie marks the return of IPS officer Shivani Shivaji Roy as she probes a dangerous beggar mafia after young girls go missing.
She takes on the case of 93 young girls who have gone missing under mysterious circumstances in three months.
“It is a race against time & there will be no mercy. Shivani Shivaji Roy is back to rescue girls who go missing without a trace,” shared the film team.
Besides Rani Mukerji in the lead role, the film also stars Janki Bodiwala and Mallika Prasad. Jisshu Sengupta, Prajesh Kashyap and Indraneel Bhattacharya are also a part of the film in supporting roles.
Mardaani 3 is directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films.
Mardaani 3 became the highest-grossing instalment of the franchise, despite mixed reviews from the critics, according to ANI.
When Mardaani 3 collected ₹47.55 crore in India, it surpassed the earnings of the previous two films, which made ₹47.51 crore (Mardaani 2) and ₹35.86 crore (Mardaani).
Mardaani 3 grossed over ₹75 crore worldwide and ₹50 crore net in India, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.
“I have always believed that Mardaani is not just a film, it is a voice – a voice for every woman who refuses to be silenced,” Rani Mukerji reacted to Mardaani 3's success.
“The love and success of Mardaani 3 feels deeply personal because it tells me that audiences are not just watching someone like Shivani Shivaji Roy's journey; they are standing with her for justice, for the victory of good over evil,” she said in a statement.
"This franchise stood for courage, for the resilience that women carry within them every single day. I am grateful, humbled, and more determined than ever to continue telling stories that matter,” she added.
After a hit third instalment, Mardaani makers hinted at the prospects of a fourth instalment in the franchise – Mardaani 4.
However, Abhiraj Minawala clarified that although the team is open to continuing the story of Shivani Shivaji Roy, the next chapter will only move forward when a suitable story is ready.
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