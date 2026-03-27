Mardaani 3 OTT release today: Here's where to watch Rani Mukerji's cop-drama movie online

Mardaani 3 OTT release today: Rani Mukerji is back with another instalment of her gritty cop drama — Mardaani 3. The YRF-backed movie, released in theatres on January 30, is streaming online from Friday, March 27.

Now catch this crime-thriller movie, focused on an investigation into the world of the beggar mafia with links to the child trafficking network, from the comfort of your home on OTT.

Mardaani 3 OTT release: Where to watch online Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 3 is marking its OTT debut with Netflix.

The OTT streaming platform announced its release in an Instagram post saying, “Criminals ke bure din shuru. Sherni aa rahi hai shikaar karne ❤️‍🔥Watch Mardaani 3, out 27 March, on Netflix.”

Mardaani 3 is streaming online now on Netflix!

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About Mardaani 3 Mardaani 3, a sequel to the 2019 film, serves as the third instalment in the Mardaani Trilogy. The movie marks the return of IPS officer Shivani Shivaji Roy as she probes a dangerous beggar mafia after young girls go missing.

She takes on the case of 93 young girls who have gone missing under mysterious circumstances in three months.

“It is a race against time & there will be no mercy. Shivani Shivaji Roy is back to rescue girls who go missing without a trace,” shared the film team.

Besides Rani Mukerji in the lead role, the film also stars Janki Bodiwala and Mallika Prasad. Jisshu Sengupta, Prajesh Kashyap and Indraneel Bhattacharya are also a part of the film in supporting roles.

Mardaani 3 is directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films.

Watch Mardaani 3 trailer:

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Mardaani 3 box office collection Mardaani 3 became the highest-grossing instalment of the franchise, despite mixed reviews from the critics, according to ANI.

When Mardaani 3 collected ₹47.55 crore in India, it surpassed the earnings of the previous two films, which made ₹47.51 crore (Mardaani 2) and ₹35.86 crore (Mardaani).

Mardaani 3 grossed over ₹75 crore worldwide and ₹50 crore net in India, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

‘Mardaani is not just a film, it is a voice’: Rani Mukerji “I have always believed that Mardaani is not just a film, it is a voice – a voice for every woman who refuses to be silenced,” Rani Mukerji reacted to Mardaani 3's success.

“The love and success of Mardaani 3 feels deeply personal because it tells me that audiences are not just watching someone like Shivani Shivaji Roy's journey; they are standing with her for justice, for the victory of good over evil,” she said in a statement.

"This franchise stood for courage, for the resilience that women carry within them every single day. I am grateful, humbled, and more determined than ever to continue telling stories that matter,” she added.

Will there be a Mardaani 4? After a hit third instalment, Mardaani makers hinted at the prospects of a fourth instalment in the franchise – Mardaani 4.