Mardaani 3: Rani Mukerji returns as fearless cop Shivani Shivaji Roy; release date announced

One of the most awaited films in the franchise space, Mardaani 3, is officially gearing up for its theatrical run. The makers have confirmed that Rani Mukerji is set to reprise her much-loved role of supercop Shivani Shivaji Roy, marking her return to the big screen in uniform.

On Saturday, Yash Raj Films announced the release date of the third instalment in the Mardaani franchise. The studio shared the update on Instagram, writing: “She won’t stop, until she rescues them all! Rani Mukerji is back as the fearless cop Shivani Shivaji Roy in Mardaani 3. Rescue begins in cinemas near you on 30 January.”

The film is now slated to hit theatres on 30 January, after its release was preponed from the earlier announced date of 27 February.

Along with the announcement, the makers unveiled a striking poster that offers a glimpse into the film’s dark tone. It features Rani holding a gun, staring straight into the camera with steely resolve. Behind her, a group of young girls stand huddled together, with the word “missing” marked across their faces — a visual cue that hints at the central investigation Shivani will take on in this chapter.

YRF shared the poster on Instagram and wrote, “She won’t stop, until she rescues them all! #RaniMukerji is back as the fearless cop Shivani Shivaji Roy in #Mardaani3. Rescue begins in cinemas near you on 30th Jan.”

See the post here:

Mardaani 3 is directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Aditya Chopra. The film reportedly revolves around Shivani’s mission to track down and rescue missing girls, continuing the franchise’s focus on hard-hitting social issues rooted in crime and justice.

Earlier, Rani Mukerji had described the third instalment as the most intense film in the series so far. She said the team waited for a script that could elevate the Mardaani experience, acknowledging the responsibility that comes with a franchise so closely followed by audiences. Calling the film “dark, deadly and brutal”, the actor added that she was eager to see how viewers respond to the new chapter.

Since the announcement, fans of the franchise have taken to social media to express excitement over Shivani Shivaji Roy’s return, with many calling Mardaani 3 one of the biggest action releases to look forward to this year.

Filmmaker Karan Johar wrote, “Going to be a big hit.”

A user wrote, “OMG I'm so excited to see Rani ruling big screen again.”