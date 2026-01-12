Mardaani 3 trailer out: Rani Mukerji races to save 93 missing girls

Mardaani 3 trailer out: The wait is finally over for fans of the Mardaani franchise. Actress Rani Mukerji returns to her much-loved role as ACP Shivani Shivaji Roy in Mardaani 3, and the newly released trailer promises a tense, uncompromising thriller that raises the stakes higher than ever before.

Unveiled by Yash Raj Films on 12 January, the trailer offers a glimpse into what appears to be the most disturbing case Shivani Roy has faced so far. This time, the fearless cop is racing against the clock to trace 93 young girls who have vanished over a short span of three months, sending shockwaves through the city.

The trailer opens on a grim note, establishing the scale of the crisis before introducing the film’s central antagonist — Amma, a powerful and sinister figure who controls a beggar mafia network. Played by Mallika Prasad, the character emerges as a formidable foe, operating with chilling precision and hiding a larger, more disturbing agenda. The missing girls, all aged between eight and 11, are revealed to be part of a carefully orchestrated crime ring, forcing Shivani into a relentless pursuit where every hour counts.

Watch the trailer here:

Staying true to the franchise’s tone, the trailer highlights Shivani Roy’s no-nonsense approach to justice. From hard-hitting interrogation scenes to high-intensity chase sequences, Rani Mukerji’s performance once again anchors the narrative with controlled rage and quiet determination. The visual palette is darker and grittier than previous instalments, underlining the emotional and moral weight of the investigation.

The trailer has already sparked strong reactions online. While many fans praised the intensity and applauded Rani Mukerji’s commanding screen presence, some viewers drew comparisons with Delhi Crime, noting similarities in theme. Others, however, welcomed the familiar yet unsettling territory, calling Shivani Roy one of Hindi cinema’s most compelling female protagonists.

Directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Aditya Chopra, Mardaani 3 continues YRF’s commitment to socially rooted thrillers led by strong female characters. Speaking earlier about the film, Rani Mukerji described it as “dark, deadly and brutal”, adding that the team felt a responsibility to raise the bar for a franchise that has consistently resonated with audiences.