Mardaani 3 Twitter review: Rani Mukerji delivers one of her strongest performances, ‘paisa wasool film’

Bollywood actor Rani Mukerji is back as tough cop Shivani Shivaji Roy, taking on the mysterious disappearance of young girls. Her latest release, Mardaani 3, hit theatres on Friday and focuses on Roy’s new quest to rescue victims trapped in child trafficking.

Mardaani 3 review out on Twitter The much-awaited third instalment in the Mardaani franchise opened to positive reviews on social media. Those watching the morning shows of Mardaani 3 took to X, formerly Twitter, and praised Rani Mukerji's performance in the gritty film.

Rating the film solid three out of five, a user shared a detailed review of Mardaani 3 on X. Calling the plot 'simple' but emotionally strong, the user called the film one of Rani Mukerji's strongest performances in the franchise.

“The story is intense and very relevant. It sticks to the core theme of crime and justice and keeps the narrative serious throughout. The plot is simple but emotionally strong and holds your attention till the end. #RaniMukerji delivers a powerful performance and completely carries the film on her shoulders. Her screen presence, dialogue delivery, and expressions make the character feel real and fearless. This is easily one of her strongest performances in the Mardaani franchise,” the post read.

It continued, “The action is raw and realistic. It is not over the top and feels grounded, which adds more impact to the story. The first half focuses on building the story and setting the tone. It feels a bit slow in places but is important for establishing the characters and conflict (sic).”

Talking about the second half of the film, the user called Mardaani 2 ‘worth watching.’

"The second half is much more gripping and intense. The pace increases and the film becomes more engaging as the drama unfolds. The background music works very well and enhances the tension during key scenes without overpowering them. The climax is strong and emotionally heavy. It stays true to the film’s message and leaves a lasting impact.

“The direction is tight and focused with no unnecessary scenes. The storytelling remains clear and effective throughout. Overall Mardaani 3 is a solid and hard hitting crime drama driven by an outstanding performance from Rani Mukerji. Worth watching if you enjoy serious and intense FILMS. PAISA WASOOL MOVIE (sic),” it explained.

Rani Mukerji's performance in Mardaani 3 Another one declared Mardaani 3 a “blockbuster” on X.

“Paisa vasool mass thriller! #RaniMukerji stole the show all the way. She is the Real “Queen” of Bollywood (sic),” read an excerpt from the post.

Impressed with the film, a different user praised the film's climax and wrote, “#Mardaani3 — intense, hard-hitting crime drama. #RaniMukerji is powerful & fearless, carries the film completely. Raw action, gripping second half, strong emotional climax. Serious, impactful and PAISA WASOOL (sic).”

About Mardaani 3 Written by Aayush Gupta and directed by Abhiraj Minwala, Mardaani 3 also stars Jisshu Sengupta, Mallika Prasad, Janki Bodiwala, and Mikhail Yawalkar.