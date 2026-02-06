Mardaani 3 under spotlight as police claim ‘paid promotion' regarding missing girls data; YRF responds

Mardaani 3, starring Rani Mukerji, has found itself at the centre of an unexpected online controversy just days after its theatrical release. The debate erupted after social media posts citing missing girls data in Delhi went viral, prompting questions about whether the figures were being used to amplify the film’s promotions.

The controversy began when a PTI report quoting official Delhi Police data claimed that over 800 people had gone missing in the national capital in early January. The numbers spread rapidly online, triggering concern and anxiety. On Thursday, however, Delhi Police clarified that the sudden spike in posts was being fuelled by paid promotion and warned against creating panic for commercial gains.

Delhi Police posted, “After following a few leads, we discovered that the hype around the surge in missing girls in Delhi is being pushed through paid promotion. Creating panic for monetary gains won't be tolerated, and we'll take strict action against such individuals.”

Following this clarification, speculation mounted on social media linking the chatter to Mardaani 3, which revolves around a police officer racing against time to trace dozens of missing girls. Addressing the claims, Yash Raj Films issued a statement firmly denying any involvement, the Hindustan Times reported.

A spokesperson for the production house said the studio, which has been in operation for five decades, follows strict ethical and transparent practices. The statement rejected allegations that the film’s marketing campaign sensationalised a sensitive issue and said the company trusted authorities to place all verified facts in the public domain.

Delhi Police, meanwhile, reiterated that rumours around a sudden surge in missing children cases were misleading. In an earlier advisory, the force urged citizens not to fall for unverified claims circulating online and warned of legal action against those spreading fear by misrepresenting data. It also stressed that tracing missing persons and reuniting them with families remains a top priority.

Amid the noise, Mardaani 3 has continued to draw attention for its content. The film has received strong reactions from viewers and critics on social media, with many praising its tense storytelling. At the box office, it has crossed the ₹25 crore mark within its first week, according to trade estimates.

Meanwhile, the third instalment in the Mardaani franchise opened to positive reviews on social media. Several users took to X, formerly Twitter, and praised Rani Mukerji's performance in the gritty film.

