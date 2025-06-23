Margaret Cho says Ellen DeGeneres was 'not nice' to her for most her career

Washington DC [US], June 23 (ANI): Actor-comedian Margaret Cho has accused Ellen DeGeneres of treating her poorly throughout most of her career, despite their long history in the comedy world.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Cho, in a recent episode of The Kelly Mantle Show, said, "Ellen was really weird and not nice to me for most of my career...I opened for her in the 1980s, when she was a headliner in comedy clubs, way before her big fame. Later, when I would do her talk show in the 2000s, she acted like we had just met."

"And I'm like, 'Bitch, what?' That's weird. We go way back. It's so creepy and weird," the Grammy and Emmy nominee joked.

Cho also spoke about an incident involving the late singer David Bowie. She attended one of his concerts wearing a "Chinese emperor outfit." Later, Bowie appeared on DeGeneres' show and reportedly complimented Cho's outfit several times. But Cho said the compliments were cut from the final show.

"The producer, who's a really good friend of mine, had to call me and tell me, 'I can't believe she did this, but she cut it out of the show.'" Cho recalled. "'But you need to know that he was going on and on about your outfit. God said your name. He loves you.'"

In 2020, Cho also commented on the allegations of a toxic work environment on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. According to The Hollywood Reporter, while speaking on the Hot Takes & Deep Dives podcast, she said, "I think she definitely is scary. I'm still scared of Ellen. Everyone should be scared of Ellen. I would have no idea what it would be like to work for her."