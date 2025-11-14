Wuthering Heights trailer: Internet is divided as Jacob Elordi, Margot Robbie's film spark mixed reactions

The much-awaited trailer of ‘Wuthering Heights’ is out. The trailer was released on November 14 and features the likes of Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie.

Internet reviews 'Wuthering Heights' trailer Set for a Valentine's Day 2026 release, 'Wuthering Heights' is all set to bring the story of Catherine Earshaw and Heathcliff on the big screens soon. Margot Robbie will be essaying the role of Catherine, while Jacob Elordi, fresh from the success of Guillermo del Toro's 'Frankenstein', will be portraying Heathcliff.

It is safe to say that after the release of the trailer, fans of the actors and fans of the book flocked to the comments section of the trailer and to social media platforms like X to review the two-minute 40-seconds clip.

Due to the film being a book adaptation, internet is having hilarious reactions to the film's trailer.

While one person said, "When act three takes a sexually violent turn and I have to pretend to be surprised by that turn...(sic)," another person said, "unfortunately it has Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie so i’ll be seated (sic)."

A third person commented, "Jacob Elordi going from Frankenstein to Wuthering Heights (sic)." a fourth person, after looking at Jacob in the trailer, wrote, “Do yall think the haters are gonna fold….. cause I think they’re gonna fold (sic).”

Another person, who is a fan of the original book by Emily Bronte, wrote, "I will watch pretending it's an original film because I know if I watch it as an adaptation I'll hate it. It looks cool and interesting (sic)."

The trailer called 'Wuthering Heights' the greatest love story of all time. Addressing that, another person commented, ""Greatest love story of all time"? Bro, Wuthering Heights is a revenge story, not a love story lol (sic)."

Check out more reactions below:

Fans react to Wuthering Heights trailer.

More about Wuthering Heights The film is being touted as 'greatest love story of all time' between Heathcliff and Catherine Earnshaw. However, the book is a dark, atmospheric tale of obsessive love and destructive passion set on the stormy Yorkshire moors that serves as a backdrop for the intense and tumultuous relationship between the main characters.

The film is based on the book of the same name by Emily Bronte. It was originally published under her pen name Ellis Bell. The novel is based on the literary genres of gothic fiction and romanticism, and is also helmed as one of the classics of all time. It also showed how revenge and love can shape a family's fate.

The book, back in the day, was a topic of controversy owing to the fact that it addressed various issues such as domestic abuse, religion, class system, and challenges to the Victorian morality.

Watch the film's trailer here:

More about the film Apart from Jacob and Margot, ‘Wuthering Heights’ features stacked cast. The film consists of Shazad Latif, Allison Oliver, Ewan Mitchell, Hong Chau, Martin Clunes, Owen Cooper, and various others. It is directed by Emerald Fennell and is distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.