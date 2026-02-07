Margot Robbie says she was not initially cast as lead in Wuthering Heights

London [UK], February 7 (ANI): Actor Margot Robbie has revealed that she was not always set to play the lead role of Catherine Earnshaw in the upcoming film Wuthering Heights, directed by Emerald Fennell, according to People.

Robbie, 35, spoke about the casting process during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, alongside her co-star Jacob Elordi, ahead of the film's release on February 13.

"I wasn't always going to be in it. I was thrilled to be the producer, but at some point, we were talking about Cathy, and I decided to throw my hat into the ring," Robbie said, referring to the character of Catherine Earnshaw, according to People.

She added, "I've always wanted to be one of Emerald's actors and fortunately, she felt the same way. It worked out wonderfully."

It remains unclear how closely Fennell's 2026 adaptation will follow Emily Brontë's 1847 gothic novel. Fennell is best known for films such as Saltburn and Promising Young Woman.

In Wuthering Heights, Jacob Elordi, 28, plays Heathcliff, an orphan who develops an intense bond with Catherine, the daughter of the wealthy family that takes him in. The story explores themes of doomed romance, class divide and generational impact.

"Emerald loves the book and she really focused on the feeling it gave her when she first read it at 14," Robbie said. "She channels that raw emotional experience so it's an interpretation rather than an adaptation."

"In my opinion, it is one of the greatest love stories of all time and it has a great cast and incredible actors. It's a great film," she added.

The film also stars Hong Chau, Alison Oliver, Shazad Latif, Martin Clunes and Ewan Mitchell. Charlotte Mellington and Adolescence actor Owen Cooper portray the younger versions of Catherine and Heathcliff, according to People.

Elordi said his casting came as a surprise. "I was traveling when I got a text message from [Fennell] saying, 'Do you want to be Heathcliff?' and I wrote, 'Yeah,'" he told The Graham Norton Show, according to People.