Mario goes cosmic: Super Mario Galaxy Movie debuts news action-packed Super Bowl trailer

Fans of Mario and gaming alike were given a first look at The Super Mario Galaxy Movie during Super Bowl LX, as Universal Pictures and Nintendo released a new trailer that teases cosmic adventure, iconic characters and the introduction of Yoshi powering up for battle.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie trailer unveiled at Super Bowl The trailer aired during the big game — where the Seattle Seahawks beat the New England Patriots 29-13 — and quickly became one of the most talked-about movie clips of the night, showcasing that Mario’s next cinematic leap is much bigger than his first.

The Super Mario Galaxy trailer, officially dubbed the Level Up spot, takes the beloved plumber and his companions far beyond the familiar Mushroom Kingdom into outer space. Audiences see Mario, voiced once again by Chris Pratt, and his brother Luigi (Charlie Day) journey into zero-gravity worlds alongside Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy) and Toad (Keegan-Michael Key).

A major highlight of the trailer is the arrival of Yoshi, a much-loved dinosaur character from Nintendo’s games. In one striking moment from the trailer, Yoshi is seen using his signature ability to swallow enemies by eating Kamek — a powerful Magikoopa voiced by Kevin Michael Richardson — confirming that the animated film will lean into classic game mechanics.

The trailer also gives fans their first full look at Bowser Jr., voiced by Benny Safdie, who declares, “The great battle of my life draws near!” as he sets up the film’s central conflict.

Brie Larson joins the cast as Princess Rosalina, a celestial figure who plays a significant role in the cosmic adventure. Rosalina’s introduction reflects her critical role in the original Super Mario Galaxy games, where she guides players through the stars.

Other returning cast members include Jack Black as Bowser and Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, rounding out a voice ensemble that mixes comedy with animated charm.

The film is directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, the same duo behind the 2023 hit The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and written by Matthew Fogel. It is produced by Chris Meledandri of Illumination and Shigeru Miyamoto, the legendary creator of Mario.

Beyond character reveals, the Super Bowl trailer is packed with references that seasoned players will recognise. Scenes hint at gravity-bending mechanics, spherical planetoids and starry landscapes that defined the original Super Mario Galaxy video games.

There are also glimpses of chaotic encounters and humorous moments, such as Toadhuddling behind Yoshi and Baby Mario with Baby Luigi reacting to a giant T-Rex wake-up — visuals that tie into broader Mario lore while expanding on the film’s tone.