Mark Hamill confirms Luke Skywalker is dead: My character was given complete closure

Mark Hamill has officially stepped away from the galaxy far, far away.

In a recent appearance on Sunday Today with Willie Geist, the 73-year-old actor put an end to speculation about his return to Star Wars, saying the story of Luke Skywalker has run its course.

Mark Hamill bids adieu to the Star Wars franchise “I don’t want to make a big PR pronouncement,” Mark Hamill said in the interview with Willie Geist. “But it really felt like a conclusion. My character was given complete closure. I died, ironically, by overdosing on the Force.”

Despite his deep connection to the character, Hamill is ready to move on. “I had my time. I’m really appreciative, but I’m really looking to the future,” he said, adding that he hasn’t been asked to return. “It’s not like they said, ‘Please come back.’”

As Hamill closes this chapter, fans may feel a tinge of sadness, but also gratitude for the legacy he leaves behind as the Jedi who brought hope to generations.

Hamill as Skywalker through the years Hamill first appeared as Luke Skywalker in ‘Star Wars: A New Hope’ in 1977, a role that launched his career and became one of the most iconic characters in film history. Over the original trilogy, Luke transformed from a farm boy on Tatooine into a powerful Jedi who helped bring down the Empire. His journey, filled with hardship, loss, and courage, became central to the saga's heart and soul.