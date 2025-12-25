Mark review: Kichcha Sudeepa's cop thriller fails to impress, fans call it Kaithi remake — 'Max formula didn't work'

Kichcha Sudeepa starrer Mark hit the silver screen on the occasion of Christmas. The Sandalwood movie clashed with Arjun Janya's film 45

Directed by Vijay Karthikeyan, it features Naveen Chandra, Yogi Babu, Nishvika Naidu, Guru Somasundaram and Roshni Prakash among others in the key roles, besides lead actor.

Mark first audience review A social media user unimpressed by the cop action thriller wrote, “As a kiccha fan I didn't expect this disaster movieits a kaithi remake same like max Waiting for brb. One of the worst movie in kiccha Sudeep career Vijay Karthikeyan movie direction is not much good it should be better in future movies kiccha Sudeep acting is not good then Max but in mark itself it was good but in Mark very bad acting.”

Another IMDb review stated, “The film follows a familiar political-drama template, offering nothing particularly new in terms of storyline or execution. It's a one-time watch, mainly for those who enjoy routine political themes and don't mind a formula-driven approach. Overall, the movie delivers passable entertainment but doesn't offer anything memorable.”

A user on X labelled it as average movie and stated, "I couldn’t emotionally connect with the film. The songs and Sudeep’s performance were good, but the rest didn’t impress me much. They tried to follow the "Max" formula but it doesn’t work here. In several places, it clearly feels like "Max" type moments were forcefully added and many of them felt unnecessary. There were also too many coincidences throughout the story, which reduced the impact."

A fourth review stated, “#MarkTheFilm: Brilliant from the first go. Multiple storylines unfold in the 1st half, and every dot is neatly ticked in the 2nd half. Ultra stylish, mental mass characterization for our Baadshah, hands down his best action film so far. Ajaneesh’s BGM elevates the film big time.”

A fifth user said, "Excellent visuals backed by a gripping screenplay. @KicchaSudeep’s entry & dance are pure mass—energetic and stylish as always. The @Naveenc212 vs Sudeep face-off packs solid impact. BGM elevates every moment. Absolute paisa vasool! #MarkTheFilm #BlockbusterMARK (sic)."

A sixth user remarked, "#MarkTheFilm Best ever Intro in recent years for #KicchaSudeep (sic)."

Mark Box Office Collection Day 1 Produced by Sendhil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan under the banners Sathya Jyothi Films and Kichcha Creatiions, it raked in ₹3.11 crore net at the domestic boxoffice on its opening day until 1:50 PM, Sacnilk reported. Impressive footfall marked its Day 1 as it registered an overall 62.06% Kannada occupancy on Thursday.

Tumakuru reported highest occupancy rate followed by Mysuru and Shivamogga. The IT hub Bengaluru saw 59 % occupancy rate on 25 December.

More about Mark Bankrolled by TG Thyagarajan, the movie features a runtime of 2 hours 24 minutes and is available in Kannada, Tamil and Telugu.

IMDb description states, “A suspended police officer confronts criminals and corrupt politicians terrorizing the state. As violence erupts, he returns to duty to defeat the villains and restore justice.”

The 52-year-old Kannada star Kichcha Sudeepa is currently hosting Season 12 of Bigg Boss Kannada TV show which airs on Colors Kannada. The reality show premiered on 28 September this year.