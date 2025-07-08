Everything you need to know about Big Brother 27’s start, live feeds and secret contestant

Big Brother is back. The reality series returns for its landmark 27th season. Set to premiere on Thursday, July 10, on CBS, this legendary edition introduces a group of 16 houseguests and teases an intriguing theme, tentatively titled the "Season of Secrets." With shifting alliances, surprise revelations and high-stakes drama ahead, fans can expect suspense. Here’s everything you need to know as Big Brother 27 kicks off soon.

Big Brother 27 - Date, Host and Time Revealed Big Brother 27's first episode will kick off with a special 90-minute premiere on Thursday, July 10, at 8:00-9:30 pm ET, along with longtime host Julie Chen Moonves returning to lead the action. While the debut episode will run longer than usual, the regular schedule for the season will vary slightly. Viewers can expect hour-long episodes on Sundays and Thursdays, while Wednesdays will feature extended 90-minute episodes—all airing at 8-9:30 pm ET.

What's New This Big Brother Season? The 27th season will also feature Big Brother: Unlocked every other Friday, starting July 25, from 8–9 pm ET. The show will include "three BB All-Stars (who) offer never-before-seen broadcast footage from the house, exclusive interviews, surprise guest appearances and unprecedented behind-the-scenes access. Former Houseguests (will) share firsthand insight and expertise as they analyze gameplay, assess the competition and give their insider’s perspective," as per a press release.

Big Brother 27: Live Feed Start Time Out According to Parade magazine, the live feeds will begin at 12:30 am ET on July 14.

Mystery Houseguests to Be Part of Big Brother 27? The identity of mystery houseguests remained under wraps. Host Julie Chen Moonves described the individual as "highly polarizing," adding intrigue to an already unpredictable season.

More About Big Brother Reality Show FYI, Big Brother 2024 was won by Chelsie Baham who turned victorious in the final competition against Makensy Manbeck. While there have been 26 seasons of Big Brother, three additional seasons of Celebrity Big Brother have also aired. In 2023, the holiday special Big Brother Reindeer Games made its debut. These expansions have added new layers to the franchise.



FAQs



