‘Mark Zuckerberg will love this’: Sony takes a savage swipe at Meta CEO with The Social Reckoning ad

Sony Pictures has found an unusual way to promote its latest film, The Social Reckoning — by taking a direct jab at Mark Zuckerberg on Instagram, a platform owned by the Meta chief executive's company.

Sony takes a dig at Mark Zuckerberg with Instagram ad The promotional video features actor Jeremy Strong, who portrays Zuckerberg in the film, alongside the message, “Mark Zuckerberg will LOVE The Social Reckoning (sic).” The apparent compliment quickly turns into a dig when the asterisk reveals the punchline: “Instagram doesn't fact-check most ads. Why should we? (sic).”

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According to Fortune, the advertisement cuts between scenes of Strong as Zuckerberg, including a shot of the character wearing headphones and looking concerned. The clip ends with him asking, “Did you know this was happening?” before the film's title appears.

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The film's official Instagram account added another pointed remark in its caption: “Let's see how long it takes them to take this down.”

The campaign uses humour to challenge Meta's approach to advertising policies and content moderation while drawing attention to the film's central themes.

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Why Zuckerberg called the original film hurtful The advertisement also recalls Zuckerberg's criticism of The Social Network, the 2010 film written by Aaron Sorkin and directed by David Fincher. The movie dramatised Facebook's founding at Harvard University and the legal disputes that followed.

During a public question-and-answer session in 2014, Zuckerberg acknowledged that some details were accurate but objected to the portrayal of his motivations.

He said the filmmakers had “just kind of made up a bunch of stuff that I found kind of hurtful”, particularly the suggestion that he created Facebook to attract women. The comments were reported by Fortune and The Times of India.

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More than a decade later, Sorkin has returned to the subject with The Social Reckoning. Sony describes the film as a companion piece to the original rather than simply a direct sequel.

What is The Social Reckoning about? The new film shifts attention to Facebook's later controversies, particularly the disclosures made by former employee Frances Haugen in 2021.

Haugen leaked internal company documents to The Wall Street Journal and the US Securities and Exchange Commission, raising concerns about the platform's impact and the company's handling of harmful content.

Mikey Madison plays Haugen, while Jeremy Allen White portrays journalist Jeff Horwitz. Strong takes over the role of Zuckerberg, previously played by Jesse Eisenberg.

The campaign's reference to fact-checking also reflects Meta's January 2025 decision to end its third-party fact-checking programme in the United States and move towards a Community Notes-style system.

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By placing its advertisement on Instagram itself, Sony has turned the platform into part of the promotion, making Meta's own policies central to the film's marketing.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.