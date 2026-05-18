Markiplier’s Iron Lung set to begin streaming soon after successful theatrical run

Markiplier is bringing his horror film Iron Lung to digital audiences after its theatrical release, with the creator confirming that the film will be available to rent or purchase on YouTube from May 31.
The streaming rollout marks the next phase in the release strategy for the independently produced psychological horror project, which has become one of the most closely watched creator-led film ventures in recent years. Based on the cult indie horror game developed by David Szymanski, Iron Lung initially generated widespread attention due to Markiplier’s involvement as writer, director and lead actor.
The film’s digital release on YouTube reflects the creator’s longstanding connection with the platform where he built his global audience over the past decade.
The original game gained popularity for its stripped-down, claustrophobic approach to horror storytelling. Set inside a small submarine navigating an ocean of blood on a distant moon, the narrative relies heavily on atmosphere, isolation and psychological tension rather than conventional jump scares or action-driven sequences.
Markiplier’s adaptation expanded the concept into a feature-length film while attempting to preserve the unsettling tone that helped the original game develop a devoted following among horror fans and gaming communities.
The film’s theatrical release earlier this year drew particular attention because it represented a rare example of a major YouTube personality independently steering a cinematic project into traditional cinemas before moving into digital distribution.
Fans had spent months awaiting updates on the film’s wider accessibility following its theatrical rollout, with many international viewers unable to attend cinema screenings. The YouTube release is expected to significantly broaden the film’s reach among Markiplier’s global audience, many of whom first discovered the creator through horror gaming videos.
Iron Lung will become available to rent or purchase on YouTube beginning May 31.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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