Martin Scorsese gets overwhelmed by his first Emmy nomination for acting; check his reaction

Martin Scorsese, who starred in the Apple TV+ show The Studio, has received his first Emmy nomination for acting at the age of 82. For his role, the legendary filmmaker has been nominated in the category of Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series.

This is a new achievement for the Oscar-winning director, who is best known for his work behind the camera. He is nominated alongside popular names like Jon Bernthal from The Bear. All other nominations, Bryan Cranston, Dave Franco, Ron Howard, Anthony Mackie and Scorsese, are from The Studio.

Martin’s youngest daughter, Francesca Scorsese, shared the special moment on Instagram Stories. She posted a photo showing her father getting emotional during a FaceTime call after hearing the news.

Martin Scorsese's reaction after learning about his Emmy 2025 nomination.

In one post, she decorated the nominees’ list with confetti over his picture, writing, “Our little actor”. She also tagged her father in the Instagram Story.

Martin Scorsese appeared in the first episode of The Studio. The series takes a satirical look at the Hollywood studio system. It includes appearances by several big-name stars who appear as themselves. Such stars include Charlize Theron, Zac Efron and Ice Cube.

In the show, Scorsese plays a funnier, exaggerated version of himself. In Episode 1 of The Studio, Matt Remick discovers that Martin Scorsese has written a serious script about the Jonestown massacre.

However, he plans to use it as the Kool-Aid film instead. Matt pretends to buy Scorsese’s script only to bury the project. At Charlize Theron’s party, Matt tells Scorsese the truth.

Martin Scorsese at the Emmys Although this is the first time he has received a nomination for acting, Scorsese has been nominated for an Emmy before. He previously won his first Emmy in 2011 for directing an episode of the drama Boardwalk Empire.

In 2012, he won two more Emmys for directing and producing the documentary George Harrison: Living in the Material World.