Martin Scorsese praises Homebound, says he has 'lived with the film': Love that audiences in America get to see this

Hollywood legend Martin Scorsese, who serves as an executive producer on Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound, has expressed deep affection for the film, saying he has watched it “so many times” and feels as though he has “been living with it for 3 years”.

Scorsese hosted a special screening in New York earlier this month, attended by director Neeraj Ghaywan and the film’s stars Vishal Jethwa and Ishaan Khatter.

During a Q&A session, he remarked, “We worked on the film and I loved the film and I was telling your actors that I have seen it so many times… having gone through the script. I was making ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ and that was a long film and I was immersed in that.”

He went on to explain how personally he feels about the project: “But I remember this, because I remember reading the script, and so in a way I have been living with it for 3 years so honestly it is quite satisfying that it is here. I love that audiences in America get to see this picture.”

Homebound’s Rise: Oscars, Festivals, and a Profound Story ‘Homebound’ has been selected as India’s official entry for the Best International Feature Film at the 98th Academy Awards.

The film marks a homecoming of sorts for Ghaywan, whose earlier work Masaan won acclaim; ‘Homebound’ premiered in the Un Certain Regard section at the Cannes Film Festival 2025, where it earned a nine-minute standing ovation.

At the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) later that year, it was awarded the second runner-up prize in the International People’s Choice category.

What is Homebound About Produced by Karan Johar and Adar Poonawalla under Dharma Productions, Homebound features Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles.

The narrative is inspired by journalist Basharat Peer’s 2020 New York Times essay ‘Taking Amrit Home’, also published as ‘A Friendship, a Pandemic and a Death Beside’

The film follows two childhood friends from a small village in North India — Mohammad Shoaib (Khatter) and Chandan Kumar (Jethwa) — who both dream of joining the police force. For them, the uniform represents more than a job: it offers respect and dignity, something society has long denied them because of their religious and caste identities.

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor plays their close friend — a young woman striving for her own academic goals even as she confronts structural challenges.

Scorsese’s Connection and Praise Scorsese’s involvement goes beyond a mere credit: he has been intimately invested in the film. In his remarks, he emphasised how the story stayed with him years before its release. He added, “it is quite satisfying that it is here. I love that audiences in America get to see this picture.”

His continued engagement reflects not only his respect for Ghaywan’s vision but also the universal resonance of the film’s themes: friendship, social justice, and perseverance.

Homebound and the Various Accolades The film has already made waves on the international stage:

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Premiere in Un Certain Regard + nine-minute standing ovation.

Toronto International Film Festival: Second runner-up in the International People’s Choice Award.

Oscars (India’s Official Entry): Chosen as India’s submission for Best International Feature.