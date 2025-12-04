Martin Scorsese to team up with Brian Koppelman, David Levien for a series on Las Vegas casino business

Washington DC [US], December 4 (ANI): Brian Koppelman, David Levien and Martin Scorsese team up for an untitled series, reported Variety.

The untitled project was created by Brian Koppelman and David Levien, who will serve as showrunners and executive producers.

Martin Scorsese will also executive produce via Sikelia Productions. Additional executive producers include Julie Yorn and Rick Yorn for Expanded Media, Paul Schiff of Koppelman and Levien's Best Available, and Beth Schacter. Kerry Orent will co-executive produce, according to Variety.

Netflix has commissioned eight episodes. The official logline for the show describes it as:

"An hour-long drama set in the high-stakes, sharp-elbowed present-day Las Vegas casino business, which is a modernized but still dangerous version of the legendary city. At the center of which stands Robert 'Bobby Red' Redman, president of the hottest hotel casino in town, who has to make some long odds moves to try and secure his position and take more ground," reported Variety.

Koppelman and Levien are no strangers to the world of Vegas and gambling in general. The pair previously wrote the heist movie "Ocean's 13," which was set in Las Vegas, and have also written films like the poker drama "Rounders" and the online gambling feature "Runner Runner."

They are best known for co-creating the hit Showtime finance drama "Billions," which wrapped up after seven seasons in 2023.

They also created the Showtime limited series "Super Pumped," which detailed the rise of Uber. Schacter worked with them on both "Billions" and "Super Pumped," serving as co-showrunner on both shows.

Scorsese famously delved into the history of Las Vegas with his Oscar-nominated film "Casino" starring Robert De Niro, Joe Pescsi, and Sharon Stone.

In addition to being considered one of the greatest filmmakers alive, Scorsese has executive-produced and directed multiple TV series in his career.

The most notable of these are the HBO dramas "Boardwalk Empire" and "Vinyl," while he is also an executive producer on the upcoming Apple TV adaptation of "Cape Fear," reported Variety.

He also executive-produced and directed documentary series such as "Pretend It's a City," while he recently executive-produced the docuseries "The Last Movie Stars."

Koppelman, Levien, and Scorsese have collaborated in the past, with Koppelman and Levien originally attached to showrun 'Vinyl.'