Martin Scorseses involvement with Homebound was a secret, makers used code name 'elder brother'

Los Angeles [US], November 16 (ANI): Filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan's latest release 'Homebound' has won major accolades, receiving much praise from fans across the globe. The film, which was recently chosen as India's proud contender for the Oscars 2026, also had a significant contribution from Oscar-winning director Martin Scorsese.

Scorsese, who served as the executive producer of 'Homebound', revealed how he had been "living with the film for about three years."

At the New York screening of the film, Ghaywan and Scorsese got candid about the process of bringing 'Homebound' to life. The celebrated filmmaker opened up on mentoring the project from its script to the editing. He also emphasised why the American audience must watch it.

Expressing his satisfaction on finishing the film, Scorsese said, "I've been living with it for about three years. I love the audiences in America to see this picture because I know that it's based on a real story," as quoted by Variety.

Director Neeraj Ghaywan revealed how the production team used the code word "elder brother" for Scorsese in a bid to keep his involvement a secret.

"Sitting across from you is the peak of that journey and the most meaningful moment of my cinematic journey, the highest peak of my cinematic career. This right here, sitting across from you, is the biggest reward for me," he added.

Ghaywan's 'Homebound' revolves around two childhood friends from a small North Indian village who chase a police job that promises them the dignity they've long been denied. But as they inch closer to their dream, mounting desperation threatens the bond that holds them together.

The movie stars Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role.