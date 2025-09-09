Martin Short on how he 'adores' Selena Gomez, shares how happy he is about her engagement to Benny Blanco

On the latest episode of Good Hang, the podcast hosted by Amy Poehler, fans were treated to a special guest appearance by Selena Gomez. But before welcoming Selena onto the show, Amy made a video call to Martin Short, Gomez’s beloved co-star from the hit series ‘Only Murders in the Building’. The conversation offered heartfelt insight into their friendship and working relationship.

Martin Short on Working With Selena Gomez Martin spoke openly and fondly about his first impressions of working with Selena, recalling the nerves he felt before meeting her in person for the first time.

He said, "The thing about Selena is that she is just an old pro. I never met her the first day we shot, and we had Zoomed because of COVID. As I'm driving there, I'm thinking, 'What would Selena Gomez be like? What if she is a nightmare? What if she is mean to people? Kind of rude?'

Martin added, “I knew if she was late, 40 minutes late, Steve Martin would say, 'Very good season one. I don't care how big a success it is, I am not doing it.'”

Also talking about her engagement with Benny Blanco, the legendary actor said, "Right away I met in the makeup room and she smiled at me, and I thought, 'We're fine.' We have really, really become very close. I just adore her. I am so happy she is getting married to this fabulous guy, Benny Blanco, who is this great, cool, funny guy. She adores him."

"I am thrilled for her and to get to work with her," he concluded.

Martin’s reflections painted a picture of genuine respect and affection, both professionally and personally. His comments also confirmed Gomez's engagement to music producer Benny Blanco, goes to show how close she is with her ‘Only Murders in the Building’ co-stars.

Lessons From Their Time Together When Amy Poehler asked if he had learned anything new from working with Selena, Martin, in his trademark comedic tone, responded with charm and wit, “I knew everything.”

He added, "I learned that you could order an egg with caviar on it and not be ashamed."