Marty Supreme to Avatar: Fire and Ash, see 10 of 2025’s most talked-about Hollywood films

In 2025, the Hollywood landscape shifted significantly towards high-concept "event" cinema. While animated sequels and the DC rebirth led the charts, the year's standout hit was the surprise success of the gritty action epic One Battle After Another, which replaced several forecasted franchise hits in the top rankings.

One Battle After Another Paul Thomas Anderson’s ‘One Battle After Another’ stood out as one of the most discussed prestige releases of 2025. The film featured a strong cast led by Leonardo DiCaprio and featuring Chase Infiniti, Regina Hall, Benicio del Toro, Teyana Taylor, and others.

Unlike traditional blockbusters, the film generated conversation through its dense storytelling, political undertones and massive awards-season presence.

The film earned around $200 million worldwide on a budget of $130-$175 million, a solid result for a director-driven project with limited franchise appeal.

Its strong showing in North America and Europe was complemented by consistent theatre occupancy over several weeks, driven by critical acclaim rather than spectacle. Online discussions focused on its layered narrative and performances, making it a frequent topic in film forums and year-end lists.

While it did not dominate multiplexes, ‘One Battle After Another’ proved that adult-oriented cinema could still command attention and cultural relevance in a crowded release calendar.

Zootopia 2 Disney’s ‘Zootopia 2’ emerged as one of the biggest commercial and cultural successes of 2025. Featuring the voice of Ginnifer Goodwin as Judy and Jason Bateman as Nick, the film was a sequel to the iconic ‘Zootopia’ (2016).

Also Read | Zootopia 2 becomes third Hollywood film of 2025 to surpass $1 billion worldwide

The animated sequel grossed over $1.4 billion worldwide, placing it among the highest-grossing films of the year. Strong family turnout, repeat viewings and exceptional performance in international markets, particularly China, helped sustain its box office momentum.

Beyond numbers, the film was widely discussed for expanding the original’s social themes while retaining humour and accessibility. Merchandise sales and online fan engagement remained strong months after release, reinforcing its status as a global entertainment event.

Jurassic World: Rebirth ‘Jurassic World: Rebirth’ reaffirmed the enduring appeal of the dinosaur franchise in 2025. Featuring Scarlett Johannson, Jonathan Bailey, Mahershala Ali, Rupert Friend, and vatious others.

The film collected approximately $870 million worldwide, with especially strong results in Asia and emerging markets. In India, it crossed the ₹100 crore mark, making it one of the year’s most successful Hollywood releases in the region.

Also Read | Jurassic World Rebirth OTT release in India: Check official release date

Audience discussions centred on its return to suspense-driven storytelling and practical effects, which appealed to long-time fans. Despite mixed critical reviews, strong opening weekends and brand loyalty ensured steady footfall. The film’s performance demonstrated that established franchises, when refreshed carefully, continue to hold box office power.

Avatar: Fire and Ash James Cameron’s ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ once again proved the franchise’s global draw. Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana reprised their roles as Jack and Ney'tiri. The film also features Sigourney Weaver, Oona Chaplin, Stephen Lang, Kate Winslet, David Thewlis, amongst various others.

Released during the holiday season, the film grossed over $750 million worldwide within weeks, with expectations of long-term legs.

Visual innovation and immersive world-building drove premium-format sales, particularly IMAX and 3D. Online conversations focused heavily on the film’s environmental themes and expanded mythology.

While debates around runtime and pacing persisted, ‘Fire and Ash’ remained one of the most viewed and discussed films across cinemas and streaming platforms, reinforcing ‘Avatar’ as a cultural phenomenon rather than just a box office brand.

Superman The 2025 ‘Superman’ reboot became one of the most closely watched superhero releases of the year. Featuring David Corenswet as Superman / Clark Kent, the film also had the likes of Rachel Brosnahan (aka Lois Lane) and Nicholas Hoult (aka Lex Luthor).

The film earned roughly $600 million globally, making it the highest-grossing superhero title of 2025. More importantly, it sparked conversation around the future direction of DC’s cinematic universe.

Audiences responded positively to its grounded tone and character-driven approach, leading to sustained weekday collections. Social media discourse and fan theories kept the film trending long after release. Its success marked a turning point for DC after years of inconsistent box office results.

Sinners ‘Sinners’ may not have matched blockbuster numbers, but it was one of the most talked-about original films of the year.

Directed and written by Ryan Coogler, Sinners featured Michael B Jordan in a dual role, Hailey Steinfeld, Miles Caton, Wunmi Mosaku, and Jack O'Connell.

The supernatural thriller earned a respectable global total and performed strongly in urban markets. The film was a major box office success, earning approximately $368 million worldwide.

Also Read | Chadwick Boseman’s wife honours him at emotional Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony

Viewers praised its atmosphere, performances and thematic ambition, leading to strong word-of-mouth. Streaming viewership further boosted its profile, turning it into a frequent recommendation online. The film’s cultural footprint extended beyond earnings, positioning it as one of 2025’s most discussed genre titles.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning Tom Cruise’s ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ delivered another reliable box office performance, earning close to $600 million worldwide.

The film featured the likes of Tom Cruise, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Hayley Atwell, and various others.

The film opened strongly and maintained momentum due to large-scale action sequences and franchise loyalty. Conversations centred on Cruise’s physical stunts and the film’s position as a potential conclusion to the long-running series.

It also ranked among the most-watched titles on digital platforms following its theatrical run, underlining the franchise’s enduring global appeal.

Wicked: For Good The musical sequel Wicked: For Good was one of the year’s most anticipated adaptations and delivered a worldwide gross of around $470 million.

The film had an ensemble cast consisting of Jonathan Bailey, Cynthia Erivo, Ariana GRande, Ethan Slater, Jeff Goldblum, Michelle Yeoh, and Bowen Yang.

Fans of the stage production drove early demand, while strong music-led marketing kept interest high. Discussions around performances, production design and soundtrack releases dominated social platforms.

The film’s success highlighted the commercial strength of musical cinema when paired with established intellectual property.

Marty Supreme ‘Marty Supreme’ emerged as a surprise talking point in 2025. The sports drama achieved a strong opening weekend and crossed $100 million globally, exceeding early expectations.

Starring Timothee Chalamet, the film released in the US on December 25 and so far its domestic collection stands at $17.7 million after its three-day weekend. Its total domestic gross is now at $28.5 million.

Also Read | Marty Supreme box office: Timothée Chalamet film builds strong momentum

Its appeal lay in character-focused storytelling and strong critical response. Audience engagement for the film is growing steadily through word-of-mouth, allowing it to punch above its budget level.

How to Train Your Dragon The live-action adaptation of ‘How to Train Your Dragon’ delivered one of the year’s strongest family openings.

Directed by Dean DeBlois, the film featured Mason Thames, Nico Parker, Gerard Butler, and Nick Frost.

The film grossed over $636 million worldwide, driven by nostalgia and cross-generational appeal. While comparisons with the animated original were inevitable, audiences responded positively to its visual scale and emotional beats.