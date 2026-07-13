Avengers Doomsday: First look at Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom, X-Men, Fantastic Four teases epic crossover

Marvel Avengers Doomsday : Recently, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans were treated to a glimpse of the Avengers Doomsday. The first look of Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom, X-Men, and the Fantastic Four was revealed in the form of concept art.

Marvel Avengers Doomsday first look The ex-head of Marvel's visual department, Andy Park, dropped the illustration, teasing fans with what's about to come later this year. Taking to his X account formerly Twitter, he wrote, “AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY – the final full film I had the honor of leading as Director of Visual Development at Marvel Studios. This illustration commemorates that journey & reveals the characters & their looks for the first time. #AvengersDoomsday.”

Take a look:

“Thanks for all the years of entertainment and taking the time to show us your work and process. The MCU won’t be the same without you,” wrote a loyal fan.

Another reacted, saying, “Looks like the Avengers finally got a wardrobe upgrade, who knew saving the world required such stylish outfits?”

One said, “One of your best pieces, by far!”

Someone else commented, “If Doom loses against this lineup, it'll be the biggest upset in MCU history.”

About Avengers Doomsday Avengers: Doomsday will mark the return of some X-Men, including Nightcrawler (Alan Cumming), Beast (Kelsey Grammer), and Mystique (Rebecca Romijn), who were seen in the early illustration for the first time.

Loki (Tom Hiddleston) in the middle alongside the regular cast of superheroes-- Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Florence Pugh, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Wyatt Russell, Channing Tatum, Simu Liu, Ian McKellen, James Marsden, Patrick Stewart, Joseph Quinn, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Letitia Wright, and many more.

Doomsday is billed as the biggest showdown in the MCU ever.

Avengers Doomsday is slated to release worldwide on 18 December. It will be the followed by Avengers: Secret Wars which will reportedly release sometime next year.

Also Read | Internet reacts to Avengers: Doomsday trailer debut at CinemaCon

What to expect from Avengers Doomsday Director Russo Brothers, who helm Infinity War and Endgame, promised several surprises in the film.

He called "Doomsday" as the most emotionally layered entry in the franchise while talking to CBR with Robert Downey Jr.

"I think ('Doomsday') is the most emotionally complex of all of them. And in a lot of ways, the most mature of all of them," the filmmaker said.

Downey had also expressed gratitude for the opportunity to return to the MCU as Doctor Doom.

"There's an incredible amount of gratitude we have going into these two. One epic at a time. 'Doomsday'... just the gratitude to be able to do it," he said.

"There's something going on in 'Doomsday' and forward that is literally the only antidote to: How do you not have these films be let down after an 'Infinity War' and an 'Endgame?' And boy, have we labored long and hard to bring that down," he added.