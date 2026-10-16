Marvel fans alert! VisionQuest Explained: Recapping films, shows you need to watch before new series

Marvel’s VisionQuest brings Paul Bettany’s android Avenger back into focus, but understanding the new Disney+ series requires revisiting several key moments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The recap you need to watch VisionQuest From Vision’s creation and tragic death to Wanda Maximoff’s magical family and the return of Ultron, the story spans films and television series released over a decade.

Marvel describes VisionQuest as the final chapter of the trilogy that began with WandaVision and continued with Agatha All Along. Here is what viewers need to remember before watching.

1. Avengers: Age of Ultron – How Vision was created This is where Vision’s story begins. In Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Tony Stark and Bruce Banner attempt to use the Mind Stone to create a protective artificial intelligence. Their experiment produces Ultron, who turns against humanity.

Also Read | Avengers: Endgame reclaims top spot from Avatar after Encore release

Avengers eventually use a synthetic body, the Mind Stone and Stark’s AI programme JARVIS to create Vision. Unlike Ultron, Vision chooses to protect humanity and joins the Avengers.

2. Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War In Captain America: Civil War (2016), Vision finds himself caught between two sides of the Avengers as the team fractures over the Sokovia Accords, which propose placing superheroes under government supervision.

Vision supports the Accords, believing that the growing power of enhanced individuals makes regulation necessary. His position puts him at odds with Captain America, who refuses to surrender the Avengers’ independence.

Vision’s relationship with Wanda also becomes more complicated. The two grow closer while living at the Avengers’ compound, but their opposing positions over the Accords place them on different sides of the conflict.

During the airport battle, Vision accidentally injures James Rhodes when he attempts to stop Falcon, an error that leaves him struggling with the consequences of his own judgement.

The incident highlights a key difference between Vision and a conventional superhero: despite his extraordinary abilities, he is still learning to understand human emotions and the uncertainty behind human decisions.

That emotional development becomes important in Avengers: Infinity War (2018). Vision and Wanda are in a relationship when Thanos begins collecting the Infinity Stones. Because the Mind Stone is embedded in Vision’s forehead, he becomes a target.

Wanda ultimately destroys the stone to prevent Thanos from taking it, killing Vision in the process. Thanos then uses the Time Stone to reverse his death and removes the Mind Stone himself, killing Vision a second time.

3. WandaVision – The family Wanda created In WandaVision (2021), Wanda creates a magical reality around Westview, New Jersey, where she lives an idealised suburban life with a version of Vision and their twin sons, Billy and Tommy.

The family is real to Wanda emotionally, but the twins and Vision exist within the reality sustained by her powers. When Wanda eventually releases the town from her spell, she loses the family she has created.

Meanwhile, SWORD rebuilds Vision’s original body as White Vision. He confronts Wanda’s magical version of Vision, regains the original Vision’s memories, and flies away without those memories’ emotional context. This is the version central to VisionQuest.

4. Agatha All Along – Billy and Tommy’s souls Agatha All Along (2024) reveals that Billy survives through reincarnation. After Wanda’s spell collapses, Billy’s soul enters William Kaplan, a boy who survives a car accident near Westview. He eventually discovers his magical identity as Billy Maximoff.

Billy later searches for Tommy. At the series’ conclusion, he uses his powers to place Tommy’s soul into the body of a boy who was drowning, setting up the search for his twin.

5. Ultron’s return, Vision’s identity crisis and the search for Tommy In VisionQuest, White Vision is no longer the same figure audiences remember from WandaVision. Although he has recovered the original Vision’s memories, he lacks the emotional connection that once made those experiences his own.

He understands what happened to Wanda and their family, but struggles to feel the grief and love associated with those memories.

While living quietly in Edinburgh, he turns to the artificial intelligences embedded in his programming, including JARVIS, FRIDAY, EDITH and Ultron, as he tries to work out who he has become.

Ultron’s presence is particularly unsettling. The AI that once tried to wipe out humanity is now effectively trapped inside Vision’s mind, appearing in a human form portrayed by James Spader. Their relationship is not simply a confrontation between hero and villain.

Ultron challenges Vision’s constant questioning of his identity by invoking the philosophical Ship of Theseus paradox, asking whether something remains the same after its original components have been replaced.

His advice pushes Vision towards a more practical question: rather than obsessing over whether he is the original Vision, what kind of person will he choose to be now? Yet Ultron remains manipulative, and his influence cannot be trusted.

That question becomes more urgent when Vision encounters Thomas Shepherd – played by Ruaridh Mollica – the young man who may be the reincarnation of his son Tommy Maximoff. As established in Agatha All Along, Billy Maximoff’s search for his twin set the stage for Tommy’s soul to inhabit another body.

Thomas, however, has his own identity and memories to contend with, leaving him uncertain about the life he remembers and the person he has become.

Their connection is tested when the bounty hunter Paladin targets Vision and uses Thomas to draw him out. Vision initially struggles to accept that the young man could be his son, particularly because he does not feel the emotional bond he associates with his former life. And also because he is an android and he cannot physically have a son.

Also Read | Kevin Feige says Iron Man and Captain America may be recast in future

But Thomas’s recollections of Wanda and Vision begin to challenge his detachment. When Paladin captures Thomas, Vision must decide whether to risk himself for someone he cannot fully explain his connection to.

The rescue becomes a turning point. Vision chooses to help Thomas despite his doubts, suggesting that identity is shaped not only by memories or programming, but also by the decisions a person makes.

As the two flee Paladin, VisionQuest brings its central themes together: Vision is trying to become more than a reconstruction of his past, while Thomas is struggling to understand whether his past belongs to him at all.