Marvel fans, mark your calendars — ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ drops on OTT this month—When and where to watch

Marvel fans won’t have to wait much longer — “Captain America: Brave New World” will begin streaming on Disney+ starting May 28 at 12 a.m. ET (9 p.m. PT on May 27), bringing the latest superhero adventure straight to living rooms just months after its theatrical release.

The fourth installment in the Captain America saga, which premiered in theaters on February 14, 2025, stars Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson, who officially steps into the Captain America mantle. The movie follows Wilson as he uncovers a global conspiracy that pits him against a powerful new adversary — Red Hulk.

“Brave New World” made its digital debut in April, with early access available on platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango. Fans who purchased the home release gained access to exclusive bonus features, including three deleted scenes.

Home video release Ahead of its Disney+ launch, the film was released on physical formats — 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD — on May 13, allowing collectors and fans to own a high-definition copy with bonus content.

Star-studded cast Marvel Studios has assembled a strong ensemble for “Captain America: Brave New World,” including:

Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson / Captain America

Harrison Ford as President Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross

Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres / Falcon

Shira Haas as Ruth Bat-Seraph

Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradley

Xosha Roquemore as Leila Taylor

Giancarlo Esposito as Sidewinder

Takehiro Hira as Japanese Prime Minister Ozaki

Liv Tyler as Betty Ross