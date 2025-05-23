Marvel pushes Avengers Doomsday release by 7 months, fans say it ‘doesn’t sound right’

Avengers fans were left heartbroken after Marvel Studios announced that it would delay the release of Avengers: Doomsday by about seven months.

According to a Variety report, Marvel Studios has moved the release date of Doomsday, which was scheduled for 1 May 2026, to 18 December 2026.

Likewise, the makers said, Avengers: Secret Wars will also be moved to 17 December 2027, from the previous date of 7 May 2027.

Fans, who were preparing for the “perfect” summer, were disappointed by the delay. However, they said they understood that better visual effects (VFX) require more time.

“NAH, summer 2026 would have been perfect. At least GTA 6 won't be delayed again... right?” a hopeful fan asked.

A fan said it was “terrible news” and asked, “Why do they keep delaying the best ones?”

“Avengers not being the summer doesn’t sound right. I think they’ll push it again lol,” said a fan.

Fans who preferred quality over timely release said the delay was “good,” and the production team will get more time to “get everything right.”

“Want better CGI? This is how you get better CGI,” said a netizen.

Another fan said, “It's for the best—it gives the VFX team and production more time to get everything right.”

“That's the best decision Marvel has made in some time,” quipped a social media user.

Ardent Avenger followers noted that the delay would likely mean that Spider-Man's upcoming installation would also be delayed.

“It's best not to rush Avengers: Doomsday. I wouldn’t be surprised if Spider-Man: Brand New Day gets bumped as well,” a user pointed out.

Another added, “This also now means that Spider-Man: Brand New Day, pending a delay, will now be released BEFORE Doomsday. I'm not sure how that impacts the timeline.”

“My 2026 has already been ruined. I guess this means Spider-Man is being delayed as well,” said another fan.