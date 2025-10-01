Marvel scraps key film from Phase 6 lineup, ‘The Simpsons’ step into the slot

Marvel fans will have to wait a little longer for fresh announcements. The studio has quietly scrapped another untitled project from its upcoming release calendar, with Disney handing over the slot to an unexpected sequel—The Simpsons Movie 2, according to Digital Spy.

The now-scrapped Marvel film was earlier scheduled to release on July 23, 2027, though no title or details had been shared. The same weekend will now see the long-awaited return of Springfield’s famous family, nearly two decades after the first Simpsons film hit theatres in 2007.

This isn’t the first setback for Marvel’s release plans. Earlier this year, three other untitled MCU projects were also taken off the schedule. These were initially slated for February 13, 2026, November 6, 2026, and November 7, 2027.

For now, the studio’s focus appears to be on its major upcoming titles. Tom Holland is set to return as Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, arriving in July 2026. Following that, the Avengers will headline Marvel’s Phase Six with two Russo Brothers-directed blockbusters, Avengers: Doomsday (December 2026) and Avengers: Secret Wars (2027).

The shuffle comes at a time when Disney has been reassessing its Marvel strategy after a string of critical and commercial disappointments. CEO Bob Iger admitted earlier this year that the studio had “lost focus” by flooding Disney+ with too much content.

“Quantity does not necessarily beget quality… we lost a little focus by making too much,” Iger told investors in May.

